Add Canned Green Chiles To Give Bland Marinara Sauce A Zesty Kick

Canned green chiles are far too good of an ingredient to be left sitting on your shelf. Coming in a variety of styles, from the famous New Mexican Hatch chiles, to the related but more mild styles like Anaheim, green chiles all share a similar profile of bright, vegetal flavor, with a varying amount of heat. They are a staple in the cuisine of the American Southwest and Northern Mexico, as their satisfying spice can bring a lot of flavor to dishes like cheeseburgers, stews, and queso without overwhelming them the way hotter, more intense peppers can. That versatility is exactly why canned green chiles can be used in so many recipes beyond the classics, and one creative use for them is in a tomato sauce like marinara.

Spicy tomato sauce is nothing new, but canned green chiles can add a whole new dimension beyond your standard arrabbiata sauce. A well-made tomato sauce with the standard red pepper flakes can of course be great, but if you end up with a marinara sauce that's lacking in the flavor you want, red pepper flakes don't really bring enough to the table to save it all by themselves. Canned green chiles, on the other hand, bring both heat and a punchy acidic flavor that can transform a bland sauce into something much more satisfying. They can wake up the flavors already in your marinara in a big way, and their tang and bite will enliven the whole meal.