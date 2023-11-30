The Fresh And Flavorful Way To Add More Heat To Bland Canned Chili

Canned chili works great in a pinch — especially for all those cold winter days when you're in need of something warming. The problem with the canned meal, however, is that its flavor often pales in comparison to the homemade version. Oftentimes, canned chili runs the risk of tasting bland, thanks in no small part to its lack of fresh ingredients. Luckily, you can counteract canned chili's reduced flavor by incorporating fresh and spicy chilis of your choosing.

To enhance the canned stuff, simply add some zing in the form of peppers. You can best incorporate your choice of chilis by roasting and pureeing them. Then, you'll want to stir them into a pot of canned chili over the stove. This extra step not only adds more heat but also deepens the flavor of your chili, bringing complexity to your can.

As for what variety to use, you can choose from an assortment of chili peppers that range in appearance, flavor, and, of course, heat level. You have quite a few options when it comes to picking a pepper, so let your own tastes guide you.