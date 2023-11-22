The Canned Shortcut For Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing

Stuffing — you either love it or hate it. But if you're just tired of the same plain recipe, it's easy to add other ingredients that can transform it from an overrated side dish into the star of the dinner spread. There are many stuffing variations out there, but we think a great flavor-packed option is our original recipe for chorizo cornbread stuffing created by Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. The key to this delicious stuffing is charred poblano peppers, but you can swap them out for canned chilis so you have more time to focus on the rest of the meal.

This hack is important if you're short on time because using poblano peppers requires a lot more prep work. You have to roast and steam the peppers, let them cool, then peel and dice them before adding them to the rest of the mixture per our recipe. It's worth the extra work, but you're already making the rest of this stuffing from scratch so we won't blame you for taking one shortcut with canned chilis, which will still add layers of flavor and mild heat to the dish.