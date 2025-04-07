How To Replace A Broken Whisk In Your Nespresso Aeroccino
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Usually when your Nespresso Aeroccino isn't frothing your milk properly, it has more to do with the milk you're using than it does the machine. Sometimes it could also be because you aren't cleaning it as regularly as you should. But, in rare instances, it could have something to do with your Aeroccino's whisk, or the lack thereof. Made up of two detachable parts and non-dishwasher safe, there are a plethora of instances that might lead your machine's whisk to become damaged or disappear entirely — many of which can only be blamed on yourself, or the same monster hiding inside your dishwasher that's eating up all your spoons and forks. Luckily, replacing your broken or misplaced Aeroccino whisk is as simple as buying yourself a new one.
Just like all of the other spare parts that make up your Aeroccino machine, Aeroccino whisks can be purchased and replaced directly through the Nespresso website for $10. To save on shipping, the Nespresso Amazon store also sells individual replacement whisks for $8.75. However, third party whisks can also be purchased through Amazon, with options like the ones from LAVMOND priced as low as two replacement whisks for $9.99 — which is essentially the price of the one you'd get if you purchased directly from Nespresso. Considering that you're likely reading this because you've lost or damaged one already, it might not hurt to buy a two-pack this time around. Plus, multiple reviews claim they work just as well.
Re-attaching your whisk to your Aeroccino
Once your replacement Aeroccino whisk arrives in the mail, re-attaching it to your machine will be no different than attaching your original one. Aeroccino whisks attach to the bottom of your machine magnetically, so all you have to do is ensure both the parts that make up the whisk itself are attached, and it should easily lock in place inside of your machine. But, before you do that, it might not be a bad idea to clean it first — only, this time, do it by hand and not in the dishwasher, if that's what damaged yours in the first place. Simply hand wash both parts with warm water and soap and use a dishcloth to dry them off.
Another tip to keep your Aeroccino whisk in tip top shape — and, more importantly, in your possession — is to make use of the whisk holder on the inside of the lid. As noted before, Aeroccino whisks are made up of two parts: the metal, coiled whisk and the black, magnetic piece that it wraps around. The coiled part is meant to be attached and detached, allowing you the option to create flat or frothy milk. To ensure you don't misplace the whisk part, always attach it to the dedicated holder located inside of the lid when you aren't using it to froth the milk for your lattes. This should help you further avoid needing another replacement in the future.