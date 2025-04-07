How To Replace A Broken Whisk In Your Nespresso Aeroccino

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Usually when your Nespresso Aeroccino isn't frothing your milk properly, it has more to do with the milk you're using than it does the machine. Sometimes it could also be because you aren't cleaning it as regularly as you should. But, in rare instances, it could have something to do with your Aeroccino's whisk, or the lack thereof. Made up of two detachable parts and non-dishwasher safe, there are a plethora of instances that might lead your machine's whisk to become damaged or disappear entirely — many of which can only be blamed on yourself, or the same monster hiding inside your dishwasher that's eating up all your spoons and forks. Luckily, replacing your broken or misplaced Aeroccino whisk is as simple as buying yourself a new one.

Just like all of the other spare parts that make up your Aeroccino machine, Aeroccino whisks can be purchased and replaced directly through the Nespresso website for $10. To save on shipping, the Nespresso Amazon store also sells individual replacement whisks for $8.75. However, third party whisks can also be purchased through Amazon, with options like the ones from LAVMOND priced as low as two replacement whisks for $9.99 — which is essentially the price of the one you'd get if you purchased directly from Nespresso. Considering that you're likely reading this because you've lost or damaged one already, it might not hurt to buy a two-pack this time around. Plus, multiple reviews claim they work just as well.