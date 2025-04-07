Don't Waste Your Money On This TGI Fridays Frozen Appetizer

When TGI Fridays opened in 1965, it quickly became known as the land of happy hours and the home of original appetizers. Although spinach and artichoke dip had been around since the mid-twentieth century, it skyrocketed in popularity in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to chain restaurants such as TGI Fridays. For decades, spinach and artichoke dip remained a high hitter on the restaurant's menu and eventually, the company entered a deal with Kraft Heinz to sell frozen replicas.

While our writer deemed appetizers such as the buffalo-style chicken wings and the honey BBQ boneless chicken bites more than acceptable, that classic cheesy spinach and artichoke dip just didn't measure up. The frozen dip is made with a combination of cheese including mozzarella, parmesan, and Neufchatel blended with a mixture of spinach and artichoke, though our writer couldn't distinguish any of those individual flavors.

The once-beloved chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024, with two cities already saying goodbye for good as 50 locations shut down across the country around the same time, which could explain the origins of the disappointing appetizer. Our writer ranked the frozen mozzarella sticks as the best of the best, and another of our writers even ranked the TGI Fridays frozen mozzarella sticks as the best of seven frozen mozzarella stick brands. If only the frozen spinach and artichoke cheese dip could live up to the hype of its in-store counterpart.