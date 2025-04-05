13 Gluten-Free Recipes You Can Cook In Your Air Fryer

In many homes, the air fryer is the most frequently used small kitchen appliance. Some home chefs even use it more than they use their standard oven. If you've ever cooked food in an air fryer, neither of these should come as a surprise to you. The best air fryers cook foods quickly, help them crisp up beautifully without added oil, and require less electricity than you'll need to heat a full-sized oven. What's not to love? If you follow a gluten-free diet, many of the air fryer recipes you find may include unsafe ingredients for you, such as breadcrumbs, soy sauce, or flour.

While you can often find gluten-free substitutions for such unsafe ingredients, that adds more planning and research to your already busy schedule. To help simplify things for you, we've rounded up a list of some of our top gluten-free air fryer recipes. All of these feature gluten-free ingredients that you won't need to search for a suitable substitute (remember to always check the label for any indications of cross-contamination during the production process if you have celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or are overly sensitive). So, read on to find some inspiration for your next meal! Your taste buds will thank you later.