13 Gluten-Free Recipes You Can Cook In Your Air Fryer
In many homes, the air fryer is the most frequently used small kitchen appliance. Some home chefs even use it more than they use their standard oven. If you've ever cooked food in an air fryer, neither of these should come as a surprise to you. The best air fryers cook foods quickly, help them crisp up beautifully without added oil, and require less electricity than you'll need to heat a full-sized oven. What's not to love? If you follow a gluten-free diet, many of the air fryer recipes you find may include unsafe ingredients for you, such as breadcrumbs, soy sauce, or flour.
While you can often find gluten-free substitutions for such unsafe ingredients, that adds more planning and research to your already busy schedule. To help simplify things for you, we've rounded up a list of some of our top gluten-free air fryer recipes. All of these feature gluten-free ingredients that you won't need to search for a suitable substitute (remember to always check the label for any indications of cross-contamination during the production process if you have celiac disease, a wheat allergy, or are overly sensitive). So, read on to find some inspiration for your next meal! Your taste buds will thank you later.
Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings
You can't go wrong with wings. Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party, looking for the perfect appetizer for your dinner party, or just craving a quick, easy, and delicious dinner, wings don't disappoint. These lemon pepper wings that cook in the air fryer are no exception. They're gluten-free, take about 10 minutes to prep, and cook in about 20 minutes. The combination of lemon, pepper, and garlic gives the wings a balanced and tantalizing flavor. They'll be delicious on their own, but could pair nicely with ranch, blue cheese, barbecue sauce, or any of your other favorite dipping sauces to elevate buffalo wings. If you have a large-capacity air fryer, you could even consider doubling the recipe to make even more wings to feed a crowd.
Recipe: Air Fryer Lemon Pepper Wings
Air Fryer Roast Beef
If you're craving a roast beef sandwich (on gluten-free bread, of course) or want to cook a tasty Sunday dinner without heating the whole house by turning on the oven, then this air fryer roast beef recipe is one you'll surely want to try. It comes together quickly with only six ingredients (a beef roast, oil, and some seasonings), and takes around 30 minutes to cook in the air fryer. It doesn't get much simpler — or more delicious — than that. Just make sure to use your meat thermometer to verify that the roast is cooked to your preferred doneness level before digging in.
Recipe: Air Fryer Roast Beef
Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breast
Go gluten-free gourmet with this air fryer stuffed chicken breast recipe. The chicken breasts are stuffed with a flavorful combination of cheese (mozzarella, parmesan, and cream cheese), spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. If you've never made stuffed chicken breasts before, they're simpler to make than you might think. You just need to carefully cut a pocket into the side of each breast, giving you the opening in which to stuff the other ingredients. Once stuffed, these chicken breasts will take 20 minutes or so to cook in a 375-degree air fryer (times will vary based on your air fryer model and the thickness of the chicken breasts you use).
Recipe: Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breast
Air Fryer Keto Sausage Balls
Whether you're looking for a hearty recipe to serve alongside your over-easy eggs or an appetizer for your next get-together, you might want to try these air fryer keto sausage balls. With ground pork breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese, they offer a balanced flavor sure to have everyone looking for seconds — or thirds. The recipe also uses an egg and almond flour to help bind the ingredients together. Possibly even better than how great these taste is how easy they are to make. You'll only need about five minutes to mix the five ingredients, and they take just over 10 minutes to cook in the air fryer.
Recipe: Air Fryer Keto Sausage Balls
Crispy Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
With only a few ingredients — sweet potatoes, olive oil, and seasoning— there will be no gluten worries after enjoying these crispy air fryer sweet potato fries. In addition to the short ingredient list, they are also quick and easy to make. Simply wash the sweet potatoes, slice them into fry-sized pieces, and put them into a large mixing bowl. Add the oil and seasonings. The recipe calls for chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, arrowroot powder, and salt, but if you're looking for something a bit more mild or simple, you could even stick with only salt. Once seasoned, the fries will be crisp and ready to enjoy in about 12 minutes or so (though, cook times may vary between different air fryer models).
Air Fryer BBQ Ribs
Homemade BBQ ribs are a special treat. However, cooking them in the oven can be an all-day affair. This air fryer recipe will let you get those ribs to the table in no time. It takes only 5 minutes to prep and cooks in about 15 minutes. The gluten-free ingredient list features pork ribs (of course), along with a rub made from oil, garlic powder, paprika, and sauce. After cooking for about 10 minutes, barbecue sauce is added to the ribs for a scrumptious finishing touch. Serve these with your favorite gluten-free barbecue side dishes, such as mashed potatoes, potato salad, green beans, or coleslaw.
Recipe: Air Fryer BBQ Ribs
Air Fryer Pakora
If you've never heard of pakora, it is a traditional Indian dish. The vegetable fritters, which are made with potatoes, spinach, onions, and a variety of seasonings, including cumin, coriander, garlic, chili, cilantro, and turmeric, are an item that you're likely to find sold from many street vendors if you even get the chance to visit India. This gluten-free air fryer recipe will let you make this dish at home in about 30 minutes (including prep and cooking time). The hardest thing you'll need to do is to decide which dip you want to serve them with. Some common Indian sauces that you could consider include mint chutney, yogurt, or mango chutney.
Recipe: Air Fryer Pakora
Easy Pork Chop
Have you ever had one of those nights where you get home later than you were planning and don't have a lot of energy to cook an involved dinner? We've all been there. Keep this easy pork chop air fryer recipe in your back pocket the next time you don't have the energy to cook, but need something to eat (or feed to the family). You'll only need to season the pork chops with a quick mixture of paprika, garlic powder, ground black pepper, and Kosher salt (all gluten-free), before dropping them in the air fryer and letting it do its thing. Dinner will be done within 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the size and thickness of the chops you're cooking. As they're cooking, you could whip up a quick salad to serve on the side.
Recipe: Easy Pork Chop
Air Fryer Ginger Cinnamon Apples
These air fryer ginger cinnamon apples can be a great stand-in when you're in the mood for a homemade pie but don't have the time or energy to try to make your own gluten-free pie crust. The cinnamon, ginger, brown sugar, and vanilla extract impart the ideal sweetness to each apple slice. You can enjoy these straight out of the air fryer as is, or you could make your dessert a bit more indulgent by serving them with some vanilla iced cream or with a dollop of homemade whipped cream.
Recipe: Air Fryer Ginger Cinnamon Apples
Air Fryer Artichokes With Garlic Dip
The next time you're impressing guests, try making this air fryer artichokes with garlic dip recipe. The artichokes, which are seasoned with a little bit of salt and pepper and drizzled with some lemon juice, only take about 15 minutes to cook in the air fryer. As they're cooking, it gives you the opportunity to whip up the flavorful garlic dip, which is made using Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, a hint of dijon mustard, crushed garlic, and chives. Beyond its incredible taste, this recipe will add a high-end touch to your next party. The colorful artichokes, lemon slices for garnish, and dip look stunning when placed on a serving platter.
Air Fryer French Fries
While french fries aren't always safe to order from a restaurant when dining out due to cross-contamination concerns, the ingredient list for this recipe is fully gluten-free for your at-home enjoyment. It is easy to make too, with only a few key seasonings, avocado oil, and some russet potatoes. To help ensure the fries turn out crispy, you'll want to build in about 30 additional minutes of prep for this recipe. After cutting the potatoes, the recipe calls for soaking them in a bowl of ice water. This allows the spuds to release some of their starches, which can otherwise stand in the way of them crisping up.
Recipe: Air Fryer French Fries
Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes
Sure, you can bake sweet potatoes in the oven. But, it can take several hours and heats the whole house. This air fryer-baked sweet potato recipe solves both of those problems. The sweet potatoes cook in less than an hour, and you won't be running the oven at all to waste energy or turn your kitchen into a sauna. Even better, this recipe is simple to make — and gluten-free. You only need the sweet potatoes and a little bit of avocado oil and salt and pepper for seasoning.
Recipe: Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potatoes
Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos And Avocado Crema
This chicken taquitos recipe uses naturally gluten-free corn tortillas. The tortillas are filled with a flavorful blend of shredded chicken, cheese, cream cheese, and taco seasoning, before being rolled up and cooked in the air fryer for 7 to 9 minutes. If those ingredients already have your mouth watering, just wait, there's more. As the taquitos cook, you can whip up a gluten-free avocado crema sauce to serve alongside them. The sauce recipe calls for combining avocado, sour cream, garlic, lime juice, and lime zest, cilantro, and cumin in a food processor or blender to yield a smooth and creamy dip.