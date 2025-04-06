Freezer Bags Vs Sandwich Bags: Why They're Not Interchangeable

One single trip down the kitchen supplies aisle may leave your head spinning with choices. So many bags, so many brands, what's a guy, gal, or non-binary pal to do? Even though a lot of these bags seem to have the same purpose, and some are interchangeable, the simple fact of the matter is that you can't swap out all of them for every task. Take freezer bags and sandwich bags. They can come in the same sizes and shapes, but can you use them interchangeably? Nope. Let's get right into the nitty-gritty and break down the purposes of each.

Sandwich bags are little plastic resealable bags, usually the size of your standard loaf of bread, so they can fit a sandwich perfectly, per the name. They're great for packing plane snacks, nibbles for road trips, school lunch boxes, office lunches, and more. If you need to keep food fresh for a short while, slap it in a sandwich bag, and you'll be good to go. Freezer bags, on the other hand, are sturdier — and meant to be put in the freezer. You can keep your ice odor-free, store cereal for months at a time, and stash away portioned leftovers with ease. For this reason, freezer bags are usually bigger than your standard sandwich bag, but you can get small sizes, too. Basically, sandwich bags aren't meant to insulate, and freezer bags are. You can use a freezer bag to replace a sandwich bag, but the other way around just won't work out.