Freezer Bags Vs Sandwich Bags: Why They're Not Interchangeable
One single trip down the kitchen supplies aisle may leave your head spinning with choices. So many bags, so many brands, what's a guy, gal, or non-binary pal to do? Even though a lot of these bags seem to have the same purpose, and some are interchangeable, the simple fact of the matter is that you can't swap out all of them for every task. Take freezer bags and sandwich bags. They can come in the same sizes and shapes, but can you use them interchangeably? Nope. Let's get right into the nitty-gritty and break down the purposes of each.
Sandwich bags are little plastic resealable bags, usually the size of your standard loaf of bread, so they can fit a sandwich perfectly, per the name. They're great for packing plane snacks, nibbles for road trips, school lunch boxes, office lunches, and more. If you need to keep food fresh for a short while, slap it in a sandwich bag, and you'll be good to go. Freezer bags, on the other hand, are sturdier — and meant to be put in the freezer. You can keep your ice odor-free, store cereal for months at a time, and stash away portioned leftovers with ease. For this reason, freezer bags are usually bigger than your standard sandwich bag, but you can get small sizes, too. Basically, sandwich bags aren't meant to insulate, and freezer bags are. You can use a freezer bag to replace a sandwich bag, but the other way around just won't work out.
Why is the seal so important for freezer bags?
People have all kinds of hacks for making freezer bags better, and they have even more hacks to make other bags freezer-safe. But what hacks work, and what don't? Some people use a double bagging technique to put one sandwich bag into another and stash it in the freezer. Unless you suck all the air out first, though, this food could end up freezer burned. Over time, you'll notice ice forming between the bags due to unavoidable trapped moisture, and that can actually damage your food even faster. The same thing happens if you try to tape the bag shut. Why put in all the extra effort when you can just buy a freezer bag and call it a day?
Freezer bags almost always have a better seal than regular sandwich bags, but the safety of your freezer bag also depends on the brand you buy. Do a little shopping around and compare to see which bags have the strongest seal. Once you've got your golden pick, you'll never have to worry about the icy grip of freezer burn haunting your leftovers again.