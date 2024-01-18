A Freezer Bag Is All You Need For Odor-Free Ice

Your roommate just went fishing and slammed all those cleaned filets in the freezer. Now, your bourbon on the rocks tastes a little like halibut. Even for diehard seafood fans, this is not a desirable scene. What gives? You're making a big mistake with the ice cubes.

A lot more goes into those cubes than just water. Ice absorbs odors from its surroundings, meaning any unsealed food in your freezer is going to waft its way into your ice. That funky taste stems from a funky smell caused by microbes like bacteria, yeasts, and molds. When food begins to break down, fat and flavor molecules are released into the freezer's atmosphere, and this release is accelerated by spills, open containers, and loose-fitting takeout boxes. In other words, that cardboard box of half-eaten pizza might be to blame for some garlic-flavored ice. As it melts and dilutes your drink, it transfers all of those less-than-lovely flavors into your beverage, which can be especially noticeable in plain ice water.

Protect your ice cubes with a tool you might have lying around the house already: a gallon-size freezer bag. Simply place your ice cube tray inside the freezer bag and seal it, instantly creating a barrier of protection between those unwelcome odors and your impressionable ice. You don't need to invest in a sealable ice bin, lidded tray, or other single-use device (the silicone lids often absorb that highly-contagious freezer stink too, for the record).