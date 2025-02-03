You're Throwing Away Your Secret Weapon For Frozen Food Storage

If you're tired of spending wads of cash on expensive plastic freezer bags, there's most likely something at your fingertips that can be recycled for use as a fine freezer bag substitute. Inside all of your breakfast cereal boxes, you'll find a sturdy, waterproof bag that you're most likely throwing away. Made from a high-density plastic called polyethylene film, cereal bags are made to keep out moisture and condensation, which also means that they aid in preventing freezer-burned food, which can't make you sick but might ruin your dish. Additionally, the type of plastic used for cereal bags has a waxy texture that — like wax paper — creates a nonstick surface for freezing things like meat.

Because you can use cereal bags for frozen food storage, you can eliminate the extra expense of freezer bags, wax paper, or freezer paper (a cousin to wax paper but with wax on one side only), or at least cut down on the amount you keep on hand. However, unlike Ziploc freezer bags, cereal bags lack a zipper or proper seal. There are a few different ways to seal reused cereal bags, beginning with an easy and inexpensive solution: packing tape. To properly store a raw cut of meat (or any other non-liquid food item), simply place the item into the clean cereal bag, press out as much air as possible, and seal using packing tape. To ensure there will be absolutely no freezer burn, you can also use plastic wrap inside of the cereal bag.

