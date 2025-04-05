This Refreshing Italian Beverage Will Take Courage To Sample

Though typical lemonade stands may seem innocuous enough, visitors to Naples, Italy, may want to approach some of them with caution. These aren't your neighborhood hawkers selling paper cups of lemonade. In this city, it isn't uncommon to see pedestrians bent over, legs apart, holding fizzing drinks that topple onto the sidewalk. This exploding lemonade, affectionately called limonata a cosce aperte, can be roughly translated to mean "open legs lemonade." Though curious sounding, the naming is appropriate, particularly if you're wearing clothes you don't want to see soaked.

Street vendors selling this drink add a spoonful of baking soda to a glass filled with sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon before handing the beverage over to the buyer. Once this bubbling, frothy drink is in the hands of the brave drinker, it is up to that daring individual to determine the best course of action. And no, a straw does not accompany this erupting, lemony concoction. You'll be left to your own devices.