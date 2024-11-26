Why Do Sorrento Lemons Taste Different? The Answer Is The Soil

The small Italian town of Sorrento is famous for many reasons. There are breathtaking cliffsides, crystal blue waters, and charming cobblestoned streets. Then, of course, you have the tart limoncello, bright pasta dishes, and unique lemon trees that line the roadsides. The entire town is set against the backdrop of Sorrento lemons, which are world-renowned for their aromatic peels and distinct flavor. What makes them so special? It all starts with the ground.

Historians believe that lemons have been growing in Sorrento since around the 16th century. The region can thank its warm and stable climate for its historically rich citrus bounty, as well as its fertile soil. The ground in Sorrento is mainly composed of limestone and old layers of lava from Mount Vesuvius. The volcanic sediment is key as it contains minerals and nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, and iron, which support photosynthesis, root development, and healthy growth in citrus production. Volcanic soils are also enriched with nitrogen, potassium, and magnesium, which increase peel thickness, size, and juice content, and create that bright, glowing yellow color that Sorrento lemons are known for. In addition, volcanic soils have sponge-like pores that hold water but also allow for thorough drainage, making it easy for plants to grow through.

