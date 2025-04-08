Ree Drummond's 3 Essentials For Perfect Iced Coffee

As the creator of so many mouthwatering comfort meals, Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond seems to have a way to add a special touch to just about anything. Her arsenal includes everything from spicy lasagna to homemade peach ice cream, but she also enjoys a good morning boost. For caffeine enthusiasts of all ages, the perfect start to the day includes a cup of coffee, and Drummond's java go-to is easily made with just a few ingredients.

As she relates on her website, Drummond is a fan of coffee in all its forms. But her favorite iced coffee brew is a combination of strong cold brew concentrate, sweetened condensed milk, and half and half that can save coffee enthusiasts one (or several) trips to their local coffee shop. As she notes, iced coffee isn't simply just coffee poured over ice; there's an art to it, and making it correctly results in cold, sugary coffee bliss.

Drummond's homemade iced coffee starts with the cold brew concentrate, which is made by mixing your ground coffee blend of choice (Drummond recommends a rich roast) with water and letting it sit at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. After that time, the liquid can be strained and put into the fridge to cool. As Drummond notes, having a supply of ready-made cold brew concentrate in the fridge makes it easy to make iced coffee on repeat.