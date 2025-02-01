Ree Drummond's Absolute Favorite Flavor For Homemade Ice Cream

Though it might sound daunting, homemade ice cream is actually quite simple to make if you've got a good-quality ice cream maker. You don't need to be a professional to use one; all that's required is a bit of patience and a good appetite. And once you master the basics of ice cream making, you'll be able to make all your favorite flavors, whether that be double chocolate or brown butter pecan. However, as a beginner ice cream maker, keeping things simple is the way to go. Ree Drummond, otherwise known as the Pioneer Woman, loves peach ice cream, and we think this is a great flavor to start with if you're new to the world of ice cream making.

Advertisement

"Peach ice cream is hands down my favorite homemade ice cream flavor," Drummond wrote on Facebook. "My mom made it when I was little, which means it's forever etched in my heart." Even if peach ice cream doesn't evoke nostalgia for you, it will certainly excite your taste buds. Plus, if you've got an excess of fresh peaches waiting to be used up, there's no better way to use them than with a batch of homemade ice cream. In terms of cooking, all that's required, per Drummond's recipe, is a homemade ice cream base made with fresh peaches, sugar, heavy cream, egg yolks, salt, and buttermilk. Refrigerate this mixture overnight, and let your ice cream maker do its churning magic.