Ree Drummond's Absolute Favorite Flavor For Homemade Ice Cream
Though it might sound daunting, homemade ice cream is actually quite simple to make if you've got a good-quality ice cream maker. You don't need to be a professional to use one; all that's required is a bit of patience and a good appetite. And once you master the basics of ice cream making, you'll be able to make all your favorite flavors, whether that be double chocolate or brown butter pecan. However, as a beginner ice cream maker, keeping things simple is the way to go. Ree Drummond, otherwise known as the Pioneer Woman, loves peach ice cream, and we think this is a great flavor to start with if you're new to the world of ice cream making.
"Peach ice cream is hands down my favorite homemade ice cream flavor," Drummond wrote on Facebook. "My mom made it when I was little, which means it's forever etched in my heart." Even if peach ice cream doesn't evoke nostalgia for you, it will certainly excite your taste buds. Plus, if you've got an excess of fresh peaches waiting to be used up, there's no better way to use them than with a batch of homemade ice cream. In terms of cooking, all that's required, per Drummond's recipe, is a homemade ice cream base made with fresh peaches, sugar, heavy cream, egg yolks, salt, and buttermilk. Refrigerate this mixture overnight, and let your ice cream maker do its churning magic.
Peach ice cream is the fruity fix you need
If you're familiar with ice cream making and want to elevate a plain peach ice cream, you're in luck. Peaches are quite versatile and go well with lots of other ingredients. For a textural boost, try adding toasted almonds. For best results, add them while your ice cream is churning. Not only does this add a layer of complexity to your homemade ice cream, but almonds also add some protein, so you can tell people that your ice cream is, indeed, healthy. If you'd rather keep the ice cream as is and simply add some unique toppings, try drizzling some honey or balsamic glaze. If you've never tried peaches and balsamic, you're in for a really sweet and tangy treat.
While we totally think you should invest in a good ice cream maker, like this Cuisinart one from Amazon, it's also possible to make a 3-ingredient peach sorbet that's just as delicious. All you need are frozen peaches, lemon juice, and honey. Instead of making a custard, as you would with ice cream, you'll simply add all of your ingredients to a food processor to combine everything. Then, you'll freeze it until it's reached your ideal texture. During the summertime, top your peach sorbet with a handful of fresh berries. Not only will the vibrant blues and reds complement the sunset hue of the sorbet, but it will give you that much-needed hydration boost on the hottest of days.