These Are Alton Brown's 5 Must-Have Seasonings

The other item Alton Brown keeps with him at all times? Kosher salt. We don't need to explain how crucial salt is to cooking, but Brown even adds a little to his coffee grinds to balance out the bitterness. Parsley, meanwhile, is one of the chef's favorite herbs. He believes it should be appreciated more in cooking, rather than just saved for garnishes. When fresh parsley is available near his home in Georgia, he loves to showcase it as the star of its own salad. You can substitute fresh parsley in any dish with the dried version, and it works great added into a quick tomato sauce or Mediterranean grilled chicken.

As for red pepper flakes, those go right into Brown's lacquered bacon, braised red cabbage, and tikka masala with an unexpected turkey twist. Red pepper flakes are pretty universal: You can use them on pizza, pasta, soups, or marinades. Cumin changes dishes a little differently, but Brown adds it to the usual suspects, like homemade taco seasoning. However, he also likes to add it to tenderloin roasts for "funk".

You don't need to mix things up as much as Brown does, just make sure to stick to his spice rules: Buy them whole, store airtight, and gently toast before using. You can also check these 12 tips for cooking with spices to help you along the way –- just don't forget the funk.