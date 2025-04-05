These Are Alton Brown's 5 Must-Have Seasonings
With decades of experience and two James Beard awards under his belt, it's safe to say that Alton Brown knows a thing or two about cooking. The Food Network star loves to share his tips and knowledge with fans, writing multiple cookbooks and posting frequently on his social media channels. He even hosts casual Q&A sessions online, where he once revealed his must-have seasonings: Salt, red pepper flakes, nutmeg, parsley, and cumin.
Some of those wouldn't be the first to come to mind for most people, as he didn't include any whole peppers or cinnamon. But if you follow Brown, you might know about his love of experimenting with spices — especially nutmeg. He's known for always having a fresh piece on hand and even carries a little container of it on his keys. He adds it to everything from cocktails to chicken satay and meatballs. He even sprinkles a little bit in homemade breakfast sausage.
Alton Brown's love of parsley
The other item Alton Brown keeps with him at all times? Kosher salt. We don't need to explain how crucial salt is to cooking, but Brown even adds a little to his coffee grinds to balance out the bitterness. Parsley, meanwhile, is one of the chef's favorite herbs. He believes it should be appreciated more in cooking, rather than just saved for garnishes. When fresh parsley is available near his home in Georgia, he loves to showcase it as the star of its own salad. You can substitute fresh parsley in any dish with the dried version, and it works great added into a quick tomato sauce or Mediterranean grilled chicken.
As for red pepper flakes, those go right into Brown's lacquered bacon, braised red cabbage, and tikka masala with an unexpected turkey twist. Red pepper flakes are pretty universal: You can use them on pizza, pasta, soups, or marinades. Cumin changes dishes a little differently, but Brown adds it to the usual suspects, like homemade taco seasoning. However, he also likes to add it to tenderloin roasts for "funk".
You don't need to mix things up as much as Brown does, just make sure to stick to his spice rules: Buy them whole, store airtight, and gently toast before using. You can also check these 12 tips for cooking with spices to help you along the way –- just don't forget the funk.