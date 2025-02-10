Sweeten Up Homemade Breakfast Sausage With One Pantry Staple

There are many reasons why it makes sense to make your breakfast sausage from scratch. Sure, those pre-made sausages at the grocery store are quite flavorful, but they're also full of preservatives. Then, there's the fact that you don't have full control over the spices that give the sausage flavor. Case in point: You might want to sweeten up breakfast sausage for a balance of flavors. And when you make it homemade, you can add that element with an ingredient that's likely in your kitchen cabinet: brown sugar.

The addition of brown sugar will offer sweetness that's not quite as intense as white sugar. That sweetness will balance the salt levels in the homemade breakfast sausage, and temper the heat of any other spices like cayenne pepper or red pepper. The coarseness of the brown sugar will also help bind the breakfast sausage mixture.

When it comes to whether to use light or dark brown sugar, light works. Dark brown sugar contains more molasses, which gives it a deeper flavor, but you want the ingredient to enhance the sausage — not take it over.