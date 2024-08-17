The Ratio To Know When Swapping Fresh Parsley For The Dried Variety

The beautiful, green display of herbs at the grocery store is definitely hard to resist. When you walk past it, you might feel an instinctual urge to reach out and grab a bundle of fresh parsley, dewy leaves included, and build an entire recipe around it. But when the selection of parsley leaves at your store looks a bit lackluster, you can always turn to dried parsley to impart that grassy, mildly bitter flavor to your food — with some caveats.

You can't substitute fresh parsley for dried parsley using a 1-to-1 ratio because the potency is different. In general, when you substitute dried herbs for fresh ones, follow the ratio of one teaspoon of dried herbs for each tablespoon of fresh. When working with parsley specifically, you can get away with using ⅓ of the amount of dried herbs as fresh.

Moreover, dried and fresh parsley have different uses in the kitchen. You'll need to use dried herbs earlier on in the cooking process so that the flavors can meld with the other ingredients you're cooking with. Fresh herbs have a much brighter color and are great for a garnish, so you'll want to hold off on adding them until the end of the cooking process or right before you're about to serve them.