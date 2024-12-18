Alton Brown's Tikka Masala Comes With An Unexpected Turkey Twist

After weeks of holiday feasting, the last thing some of us want to think about is eating more turkey. But for those looking to change up their poultry game, Alton Brown has the perfect recipe: turkey tikka masala.

Typically cooked with chicken, tikka masala is a rich, creamy Indian curry that's widely popular in places like the United Kingdom. The origins of the tomato-based sauce are widely debated, with some tracing it directly to the Punjab region and others attributing it to a Bangladeshi chef in Glasgow who was low on supplies. Regardless of its history, it's gained cult status internationally — so much so that Brown wanted to put his spin on it.

The Food Network star and bestselling author opts to use turkey thighs in his version of tikka masala, which he shared on his website, for a few reasons, one of which is to give the dish an American twist. Turkey thighs also sear well and can simmer for long periods of time without drying out, making them perfect for a slow-cooked tikka masala.

