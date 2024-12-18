Alton Brown's Tikka Masala Comes With An Unexpected Turkey Twist
After weeks of holiday feasting, the last thing some of us want to think about is eating more turkey. But for those looking to change up their poultry game, Alton Brown has the perfect recipe: turkey tikka masala.
Typically cooked with chicken, tikka masala is a rich, creamy Indian curry that's widely popular in places like the United Kingdom. The origins of the tomato-based sauce are widely debated, with some tracing it directly to the Punjab region and others attributing it to a Bangladeshi chef in Glasgow who was low on supplies. Regardless of its history, it's gained cult status internationally — so much so that Brown wanted to put his spin on it.
The Food Network star and bestselling author opts to use turkey thighs in his version of tikka masala, which he shared on his website, for a few reasons, one of which is to give the dish an American twist. Turkey thighs also sear well and can simmer for long periods of time without drying out, making them perfect for a slow-cooked tikka masala.
How Alton Brown makes his tikka masala
To prep the turkey thighs for his curry, Brown puts them in a Ziplock bag with some toasted spices, yogurt, and salt. After sealing the bag and coating the thighs, he leaves them to marinate in the fridge for a few hours. When ready to cook, he brushes them with canola oil and grills them in a pan for about five minutes on each side, until the yogurt is charred. He then cuts the meat into bite-size pieces and adds it to his sauce, which contains onions, ginger, garlic, canned tomatoes, coconut milk, and lime juice. The meat finishes cooking in the sauce, simmering for about 20 minutes. The result is a bowl full of tender pieces of meat bursting with rich flavor.
Turkey thighs aren't just great for curries; you can also fry them, add them to hearty stews, or roast them for an easy weeknight dinner. You could even take a cue from Brown and swap them into your favorite chicken recipes whenever you want to shake things up in the kitchen — or end up with way too much leftover turkey after your next holiday dinner.