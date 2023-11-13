Roast Turkey Thighs If You're Bored With Chicken

If your go-to chicken recipes are starting to feel a little predictable, try roasting turkey thighs instead. Turkey thighs are loaded with savory dark meat that's great for roasting, as it doesn't dry out as quickly as chicken and retains its moisture under heat. Plus, while turkey does have a richer, deeper taste than chicken, the profiles of each are similar enough that turkey can be easily subbed in without disrupting a dish. So, when you're craving a gamier experience or just looking to cook something new, turkey thighs are the easy, delicious meat for the job.

There's a reason why this type of poultry tastes so much richer. Turkey thighs are loaded with collagen and connective tissues, and a simple slow-roast will transform those fibers into a thick, rich, luscious gelatin. It's a luxurious natural feature, but on the flip side, if you cook your turkey thighs for too short a time at too high a temperature, those same fibers could come out tough and unpleasantly chewy. To avoid this, keep the oven low, around 300 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, a pair of 2-pound turkey thighs will take roughly two hours to fully roast. A little planning ahead might be necessary, but for a stronger, moister flavor, the extra time will be well worth it. To make sure your swapped protein is safe to enjoy, grab a meat thermometer. Turkey thighs are done cooking when the internal temperature reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit.