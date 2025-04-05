What Type Of Fish Is In Bojangles Fish Sandwich?

In case you only ever visit Bojangles for the Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit or the Bo Fries, you might be interested to know that the fast-food chain also occasionally offers seafood in the form of fish sandwiches. The Bojangler fish sandwich is back for another season, this time with the added option to enjoy the sandwich as a Deluxe version, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and Bo sauce. Just like many other fast-food restaurants, Bojangles uses Alaskan pollock fillets for its sandwiches. It's not only the best type of fish for fish sticks, but the most sustainable kind as well.

The Bojangler fish sandwich is made from a panko-breaded Alaskan pollock fillet seasoned with Bo's famous seasoning and Duke's tartar sauce. It's part of Bojangles' limited-time menu and typically starts up every year to coordinate with the season of Lent, when people who observe the custom give up meat in favor of fish as a source of protein. Alaskan pollock, which is sometimes known as a walleye pollock, is found in the North Pacific Ocean (including the Southeast Gulf of Alaska) and is widely regarded as one of the most consumed fish in the country.