Seasoning 101: When To Salt And Season Sauces For Maximum Flavor

If you've ever cooked any kind of recipe, you know that salt and seasonings matter. What you might not know is that chefs actually time the addition of these elements quite purposefully. And Executive Chef Matthew Stowe of Joey Restaurants, which is opening a new Joey Valley Fair location soon, told Tasting Table that it all changes depending on how the sauce is being made.

"If I'm doing a reduction sauce, I would salt at the end. At the beginning, it's very difficult to season something because you're going to be reducing it heavily oftentimes. So then the worry is if you over-reduce it's going to become really salty. " he said. "You can always add salt, but it's very difficult to take away. So it's better to wait until the end and then just add a few pinches."

There are ways to fix over-salted sauces, but as Stowe says, it can be hard to come back from. The ingredients also matter. An at-home teriyaki sauce will already have some sodium in it due to the soy sauce, as will a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, so make sure to taste it before salting. "There's lots of naturally salty things. Maybe you have some capers or you have a pickle of some kind or anything fermented oftentimes will have a good amount of salt in it, so it just depends on the ingredients you're working with," he said.