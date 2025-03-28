11 Best Iced Tea Makers, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something refreshing about sipping a tall glass of cold iced tea on a hot summer's day. And while you can always try to choose between the best and worst fast food iced teas, there's a better and more cost-effective option to consider: making your own. An iced tea maker keeps this task quick and easy, making it possible for you to brew your favorite loose-leaf or bagged teas, and even add in different flavors and sweeteners.

If you're ready to buy an iced tea maker, there are a few things you'll want to consider, including the type of tea you want to brew, how much iced tea you want to make at a time, and whether you're looking for a more versatile small appliance that can also brew hot tea, coffee, or other beverages.

To help you simplify this decision, we've compiled a list of the best iced tea makers that are currently on the market. In addition to considering features such as capacity, settings, and overall design, we also took a close look at customer reviews. All of our selections have a rating of at least 4 stars and have been reviewed by hundreds (and often, thousands) of reviewers.