11 Best Iced Tea Makers, According To Reviews
There's something refreshing about sipping a tall glass of cold iced tea on a hot summer's day. And while you can always try to choose between the best and worst fast food iced teas, there's a better and more cost-effective option to consider: making your own. An iced tea maker keeps this task quick and easy, making it possible for you to brew your favorite loose-leaf or bagged teas, and even add in different flavors and sweeteners.
If you're ready to buy an iced tea maker, there are a few things you'll want to consider, including the type of tea you want to brew, how much iced tea you want to make at a time, and whether you're looking for a more versatile small appliance that can also brew hot tea, coffee, or other beverages.
To help you simplify this decision, we've compiled a list of the best iced tea makers that are currently on the market. In addition to considering features such as capacity, settings, and overall design, we also took a close look at customer reviews. All of our selections have a rating of at least 4 stars and have been reviewed by hundreds (and often, thousands) of reviewers.
Homecraft Electric Iced Tea Maker
The Homecraft Electric Iced Tea Maker includes two pieces: the brewing machine and a pitcher. The brewing piece features a steeping basket with a filter, making it compatible with loose-leaf tea and tea bags (or even coffee). Once your tea has finished brewing with hot water — which takes about 10 minutes — simply pour it into the pitcher (filled with ice to the indicated line), let it cool for a few minutes, and it will be ready to enjoy.
The pitcher has a 2 quart capacity, allowing you to brew several glasses of your favorite tea at a time. It also has a two-position lid, allowing you to close it to prevent spills or open it to pour freely. An ice guard keeps ice cubes from pouring out with the tea.
Reviews for this electric iced tea maker from Homecraft are very positive. Many reviewers share that they are happy with how easy it is to use, as well as the quality of the tea that it enables them to make. Several also share that the pitcher and brewer are easy to clean and prepare for the next batch of tea they want to make.
Primula's Big Iced Tea Maker and Infuser
You don't have to splurge on an electric iced tea maker to get great iced tea. Primula's Big Iced Tea Maker and Infuser is a manual model that does the trick. It has a 1-gallon capacity, which means you can make up to eight tall glasses of tea at a time. The tea maker features a fine mesh "brew core" to hold your preferred loose-leaf or bagged teas. Once you've finished brewing a pitcher of tea, you can remove the filter until it's needed for the next batch.
A few other notable features of this model include its drip-free pour spout and the airtight lid for lasting freshness. The pitcher is made from BPA-free plastic and features a colored lid, handle, and brew filter. Four color options are available: red, black, green, and aqua.
If you ask customers to share their opinions on this iced tea maker from Primula, you're likely to hear a lot of good things about it. One feature that many highlight is the overall design of the pitcher. They appreciate its curved and attractive appearance, as well as the integrated mesh filter that makes it possible to brew different types of tea. Overall, reviewers also find the pitcher to be well-constructed and sturdy.
Takeya Iced Tea Maker
The Takeya Iced Tea Maker comes in two size options to help you brew the right amount of tea, whether you're making it just for yourself or for a larger group. You can purchase a 1-quart or 2-quart pitcher. Each pitcher comes with a tea infuser that is compatible with both loose-leaf and bagged teas.
You can also use the infuser to elevate your homemade iced tea with other flavorful additions, such as citrus fruits, berries, or fresh herbs. To quickly cool the tea, Takeya recommends that — after brewing your preferred tea (with the pitcher about half-way full) — you add ice, return the lid, and give it a good shake for about 30 seconds. The pitcher is made from BPA-free plastic and features an airtight lid.
The vast majority of customers have awarded this model with a 4- or 5-star rating. One thing that many mention is the "flash chill" feature. They like that they can brew a pitcher of tea, add some ice, and shake it for a few seconds to have it cool and ready to serve. Most reviewers are also happy with the design of the pitcher and appreciate that it doesn't leak. The dishwasher-safe components are another positive feature that simplified the cleanup process, according to many reviewers.
West Bend Iced Tea Maker
If you want to ensure your iced tea is brewed to perfection, you might want to give the West Bend Iced Tea Maker a try. The electric tea maker is compatible with both bagged and loose tea, offering a removable mesh filter to accommodate both options, as well as coffee grounds.
Thanks to the sliding knob across the top of the unit, you can also adjust how weak or strong you want the brew to be. For even greater customization, this ice tea maker also comes with an infusion tube, which you can use to create unique and refreshing flavor combinations.
The iced tea maker comes highly reviewed by most customers. Reviewers note that it works well and is easy to use. They are also satisfied with the taste and the quality of the tea that they're able to make with it. However, a few reviewers were dissatisfied with the overall quality of the tea maker. They note that the glass is thin and worry that it will break too easily.
Primula Press & Go Iced Tea Brew Tumbler
If you want to be able to take fresh-brewed iced tea wherever you go, then you might want to consider the Primula Press & Go Iced Tea Brew Tumbler. Its unique design allows you to brew 16 ounces of tea with ease — and you'll never have to worry about over-steeping your tea.
The tumbler features a two-chamber design. After brewing your tea in the outer chamber, simply add ice to the inner chamber before inserting it into place. Like a French press, the tea will filter into the inner, ice-filled chamber without allowing loose leaves to follow. The tumbler is dishwasher safe and is available in three color options: black, teal, and green.
Most reviewers are happy they decided to give this tea brewing tumbler a try. They appreciate its design and find it easy to use. Several also mention that they enjoy being able to make iced tea when they're at work or somewhere else away from home. Another feature that several praise is how easy the tumbler is to clean, since all of the parts go in the dishwasher.
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
While it's more expensive than the other products on this list, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System is a great option if you're looking for a multi-functional machine to make more than just cool and refreshing iced tea. It offers five different brew options, making it possible to craft a wide assortment of hot and cold coffee and tea beverages at home. If you want something sweet but you're off sugar, consider our list of other flavorful ingredients you can add to sweeten your iced tea.
The cold brew setting works well when making iced tea. Unlike standard brewers, which use hot water, it brews the tea in cooler water over ice. The process results in a smoother and sweeter flavor than hot brewing. While cold-brewing might take a little extra time, your glass of tea will still be ready within 15 minutes. This small appliance can also accommodate cups and glasses of varying sizes, allowing you to brew a single glass or even a full carafe of iced tea.
Reviews for the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed Systems are, by and large, highly positive. Many reviewers highlight the functionality and versatility of the small appliance in their write up. They appreciate how many different types and temperatures of beverages they can make with it. The ease of use is another thing that many reviewers highlight. They are pleased with how little effort they have to exert to create the perfect cup of tea — or coffee.
Ovalware Cold Brew Iced Coffee and Tea Maker
This pitcher from Ovalware effortlessly brews a deliciously refreshing beverage — and it's brewing performance makes it perfect for the specialty loose leaf black tea in the back of your drawer. The 1- or 1.5-liter carafe lets you take advantage of the cold-brewing technique to brew a smoother and better-tasting iced tea.
The pitcher features an airtight seal to keep your tea tasting fresh when stored in the fridge for up to two weeks. It also has a stainless steel filter, making it possible to brew tea bags or loose tea, has a non-slip rubber base, and is dishwasher safe.
The majority of reviewers gave this model a rating of 4 or 5 stars. One feature that many highlight is how easy it is to use. They simply need to add their tea bags or leaves, some water, and wait for their iced tea to be ready to enjoy. And, given the ease of brewing a pitcher of iced tea, reviewers are also pleased with how flavorful the finished drink is.
Aozita Iced Tea Maker
Also easy to use, the Aozita Iced Tea Maker features a fine mesh filter that makes it possible to brew even finer and more delicate tea leaf blends. The mesh filter attaches to the pitcher's lid, so all you'll need to do is add the water to the pitcher, secure the lid, and wait for your tea to finish brewing before adding ice. A few other noteworthy features of this iced tea maker from Aozita include its 2-quart capacity and a hinged cap to prevent accidental spills and make the tea easy to pour.
Reviews for this iced tea maker are very positive. Customers find it to be well-made. They share that the pitcher feels sturdy and that the mesh insert is easy to attach and remove. The ease of cleaning is another feature that several highlight in their write-ups. Reviewers appreciate that the base of the mesh filter is also removable, making it easy to rinse away the tea leaves they brewed.
Wirsh Iced Tea Maker
With the Wirsh Iced Tea Maker, you can brew a 3-quart pitcher of iced tea to share with guests or save for yourself. The pitcher is made from a temperature-resistant glass for added durability. It is also dishwasher safe and has an integrated handle to make it easy to pour the tea into a cup.
With this model, you'll also have the flexibility of controlling the strength of the tea you brew. There is a sliding switch along the top of the unit, which you can move to brew a stronger or more mild tea, based on your preferences and the type of tea you use. In addition to using this model to brew loose-leaf tea, its filter basket will also allow you to brew tea bags and ground coffee, making it a versatile addition to your kitchen.
Many customers share that they are glad they decided to give this iced tea maker from Wirsh a try. In their reviews, they note that it is both easy to use and produces a great-tasting tea. According to reviewers, cleanup is also relatively quick and easy. However, a few reviewers are not as happy with the overall durability of this model. Some share that the glass isn't very thick, and they worry about it breaking. Others share that they faced issues with leaks after a few uses.
HyperChiller Iced & Hot Coffee and Tea Maker
Instantly elevate your iced tea by making the switch to loose-leaf tea — and brew it in the HyperChiller Iced & Hot Coffee and Tea Maker. This model features a reusable filter, which is perfect for all of your favorite loose-leaf teas. The iced tea maker is designed with ease of use in mind. After adding tea and water, simply move the slider to customize the brew strength and press the button to get it started. The tea maker comes with a dishwasher-safe tumbler, lid, straw, and filter.
With 4- and 5-star ratings from a majority of customers, the HyperChiller Iced & Hot Coffee and Tea Maker could make a nice addition to your kitchen. Reviewers praise it for being very easy to use. They also like that it comes with a tumbler (complete with a lid and straw) that they can fill with the freshly brewed tea they make. Another feature that many highlight in their reviews is the overall value for the money. Customers are pleased with the affordability of this model compared with some other products on the market.
Nostalgia Iced Tea & Coffee Brewing System
The Nostalgia Iced Tea & Coffee Brewing System is another top model you might want to consider. It allows you to brew up to 3 quarts of iced tea at a time and features a double-insulated pitcher to keep the tea cold if you want to leave it out to share with guests. One unique feature of this model is the extraction chamber. You can add lemons, raspberries, peaches, or herbs to the chamber to infuse their flavors into the freshly brewed tea. Some other notable features of this model include the strength selector dial with eight strength options, the three-position lid, and the automatic shut-off.
Customers are overall pleased with this iced tea maker from Nostalgia. In their write-ups, several praise the quality of the tea that they're able to make with it. They note that it has a great flavor and appreciate the flexibility of using either loose tea or tea bags with the unit. Reviewers also like the retro look of this model, sharing that it makes a nice addition to their kitchen.
Methodology
When curating these recommendations for the best iced tea makers, we closely analyzed customers ratings and reviews, looking for products that were both highly rated and backed up by reviews by hundreds or thousands of real customers. After weeding out poorly-rated models, or those with very limited reviews, we considered other features to help us finalize our list. Some of the features we considered include capacity, ease of use, portability, and the overall design of each model.