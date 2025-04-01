Make Instant Meals Look Fancy With These 13 Chef-Approved Hacks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us live a fast-paced life, meaning there's only so much time to cook and feed ourselves three times a day — especially when there are multiple mouths to feed. Sometimes, you may have the intention of cooking something else, but time gets the better of you, and you find yourself hungry and needing a quick bite. This is where instant meals can be lifesavers, as they provide tasty and filling eats but require less time and effort to make. As a culinary-trained professional, I work with food all day long, but the irony is that I don't often have a lot of time or energy to prepare meals for myself and my family.

Instant meals make life a lot easier and come in different forms, whether they require adding hot water or assembling to make something substantial. From ramen to microwaveable rice to boxed mac and cheese, these foods are all super convenient and help in a pinch. The only downside is that they don't often look particularly inviting or visually appealing. Elevating the look of your quick meal can come down to simple methods of plating and even some garnishes. You can make them feel special and transform them into something you're excited to eat. Keep reading to learn a few ways to make instant meals look fancy.