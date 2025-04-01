The Worst Starbucks Merch Of All Time, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone loves a good piece of Starbucks merch. Maybe you're obsessed with the brand's glittery reusable cold cups, or you love collecting unique Starbucks mugs from across the world. Regardless of whether you have a few Starbucks cups in your pantry or just appreciate a good merch display whenever you visit your local store, you're probably at least somewhat familiar with some of Starbucks' best-sellers.

However, not every piece of Starbucks merch is a hit. There are several times they've totally missed the mark. We're not the final judges on which Starbucks brand items flopped, either. Starbucks customers have a lot to say about the merch that they love and hate. We took a look at all the Starbucks merchandise customers thought was the worst — and exactly why no one wanted to buy it. If you've got any of these Starbucks pieces in your cupboard, well, hey, don't shoot the messenger. We're not judging.