Give Your Bourbon Old Fashioned A Smoky Campfire Kick With One Simple Ingredient
As its name suggests, the old fashioned cocktail has been around for quite some time. In fact, the whiskey-based drink can be traced as far back as the 19th century, and the recipe hasn't been tweaked too much since. But sipping on bourbon, bitters, and sugar alone can get boring after a while, no matter how much fancy angled ice you add.
So, why not change it up with one simple ingredient? Classic connoisseurs, look away now. We're about to give the old fashioned a smoky, campfire kick with a toasted marshmallow garnish. All you need is a large, sturdy marshmallow, a heat-safe skewer that will balance on top of your glass, and a kitchen torch.
Of course, you'll also need a perfect old fashioned cocktail to top. For that, simply stir your preferred spirit with a few dashes of bitters and some sugar syrup, then pour over ice. Once your cocktail is ready, stick the marshmallow on the skewer, torch until it's nice and charred, and place it on the rim of the glass. If you don't have a kitchen torch, an unscented tealight will also do the trick, as will a second or two under the broiler. Just mind your fingers!
S'more upgrades to add to your old fashioned
If you want to take your campfire old fashioned a step further, you could replace the sugar with a marshmallow or graham cracker syrup. To make marshmallow syrup, just melt some marshmallows in a pot with sugar and water and strain. For graham cracker flavor, heat honey, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and water until combined. Use both like a sugar syrup, waiting until they are cooled to measure.
Cocoa bitters also add a nice touch, as does a chocolate-flavored whiskey. A smoky bourbon will really amp up that cozy campfire feeling, and some of the best bourbon brands have great options to choose from. It's like the adult version of a s'more — though we highly recommend making some of those too. Try these three-ingredient s'mores bites or this gooey s'mores dip for a fun cocktail pairing that can be enjoyed indoors or out.