Give Your Bourbon Old Fashioned A Smoky Campfire Kick With One Simple Ingredient

As its name suggests, the old fashioned cocktail has been around for quite some time. In fact, the whiskey-based drink can be traced as far back as the 19th century, and the recipe hasn't been tweaked too much since. But sipping on bourbon, bitters, and sugar alone can get boring after a while, no matter how much fancy angled ice you add.

So, why not change it up with one simple ingredient? Classic connoisseurs, look away now. We're about to give the old fashioned a smoky, campfire kick with a toasted marshmallow garnish. All you need is a large, sturdy marshmallow, a heat-safe skewer that will balance on top of your glass, and a kitchen torch.

Of course, you'll also need a perfect old fashioned cocktail to top. For that, simply stir your preferred spirit with a few dashes of bitters and some sugar syrup, then pour over ice. Once your cocktail is ready, stick the marshmallow on the skewer, torch until it's nice and charred, and place it on the rim of the glass. If you don't have a kitchen torch, an unscented tealight will also do the trick, as will a second or two under the broiler. Just mind your fingers!