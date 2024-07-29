3-Ingredient S'mores Bites Are The Cleaner Way To Enjoy Summer's Best Treat

Nothing says summertime quite like s'mores. The only drawback is having to set up the fire itself, especially when the weather is hot. Fortunately, it is perfectly possible to satisfy s'mores cravings at home. Not only does it eliminate the physical strain of making a fire, but it also opens the door to fun alternative ways to make s'mores, as well as the opportunity to experiment with new ingredients and flavor combinations.

One fun way to make s'mores is to eliminate the sandwich aspect entirely and make them into cake pops, or in this case, s'mores pops. Simply put the marshmallows on a stick, roast them, and dip them in melted chocolate. Sprinkle them with crushed crackers of any kind; keep it classic with graham crackers or make the s'mores sweet and salty, it's up to you!

Not only is it a lot of fun to make these 3-ingredient s'mores bites, but it is also a much cleaner way to eat s'mores. Gone are the messy woes of graham cracker sandwiches crumbling all over the place and chocolate oozing all over your hands. Even the mess of melting a marshmallow off of its stick and into a campfire can be eliminated just by roasting them indoors.