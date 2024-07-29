3-Ingredient S'mores Bites Are The Cleaner Way To Enjoy Summer's Best Treat
Nothing says summertime quite like s'mores. The only drawback is having to set up the fire itself, especially when the weather is hot. Fortunately, it is perfectly possible to satisfy s'mores cravings at home. Not only does it eliminate the physical strain of making a fire, but it also opens the door to fun alternative ways to make s'mores, as well as the opportunity to experiment with new ingredients and flavor combinations.
One fun way to make s'mores is to eliminate the sandwich aspect entirely and make them into cake pops, or in this case, s'mores pops. Simply put the marshmallows on a stick, roast them, and dip them in melted chocolate. Sprinkle them with crushed crackers of any kind; keep it classic with graham crackers or make the s'mores sweet and salty, it's up to you!
Not only is it a lot of fun to make these 3-ingredient s'mores bites, but it is also a much cleaner way to eat s'mores. Gone are the messy woes of graham cracker sandwiches crumbling all over the place and chocolate oozing all over your hands. Even the mess of melting a marshmallow off of its stick and into a campfire can be eliminated just by roasting them indoors.
How to roast marshmallows at home
Marshmallows can be roasted indoors over a gas stove burner, with a kitchen torch, or by using broiling in the oven. All of these methods still will caramelize the marshmallow to that perfect golden brown, just like a campfire would. These methods also provide more control over the flame itself.
Controlling the size and strength of the flame might seem like a nonissue, but keeping a low and slow flame is the key to roasting marshmallows. The issue with campfires is that the flames can get too big, which can burn marshmallows or melt them too fast, causing them to fall off. Roasting indoors creates the same effect as glowing coals, which are ideal for s'mores, without having to build a campfire or wait for it to die down enough to begin roasting.
Less common home roasting methods include using a sterno burner, a mini grill, or a mini hibachi. It is also possible to soften marshmallows using a microwave for a few seconds at a time. However, keep in mind that a microwave does not use a flame, so while the marshmallows will become gooey, they will not have a roasted exterior.