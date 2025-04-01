The Best Drink To Order At Caribou Isn't Coffee At All

Even if you're not a diehard coffee drinker, it's hard to ignore its appeal the minute you step into a coffee shop. Still, even with the smell of coffee filling your nose in a land of lattes, mochas, Americanos, and premium roasts, sometimes the best drinks from a coffee shop surprisingly contain very little coffee or are completely coffee-free.

We tried and ranked 12 different Caribou Coffee drinks, and the one that won our hearts was the frozen matcha with bubbles. Yes, we know our top pick isn't coffee, but this drink stands up strong against a slew of coffee classics. We found the matcha stood out as a unique, delicious beverage, whose jellies are a welcome addition to the bottom of the cup.

While other big-name coffee chains offer variations of this tea-based drink, Caribou's frozen blend hits the spot. It's the perfect mix of ice, half-and-half, vanilla, matcha tea powder, and Caribou shake mix that comes together in a sweet, smooth drink. Traditional boba tea (aka bubble tea) offers chewy pearls of tapioca at the bottom, but Caribou kicks things up a notch with coconut coffee jellies that compliment the matcha flavor and have a pleasing, squishy texture. We would probably eat them like candy if we could, and they added flavor and enjoyment to our favorite Caribou drink.