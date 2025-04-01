The Best Drink To Order At Caribou Isn't Coffee At All
Even if you're not a diehard coffee drinker, it's hard to ignore its appeal the minute you step into a coffee shop. Still, even with the smell of coffee filling your nose in a land of lattes, mochas, Americanos, and premium roasts, sometimes the best drinks from a coffee shop surprisingly contain very little coffee or are completely coffee-free.
We tried and ranked 12 different Caribou Coffee drinks, and the one that won our hearts was the frozen matcha with bubbles. Yes, we know our top pick isn't coffee, but this drink stands up strong against a slew of coffee classics. We found the matcha stood out as a unique, delicious beverage, whose jellies are a welcome addition to the bottom of the cup.
While other big-name coffee chains offer variations of this tea-based drink, Caribou's frozen blend hits the spot. It's the perfect mix of ice, half-and-half, vanilla, matcha tea powder, and Caribou shake mix that comes together in a sweet, smooth drink. Traditional boba tea (aka bubble tea) offers chewy pearls of tapioca at the bottom, but Caribou kicks things up a notch with coconut coffee jellies that compliment the matcha flavor and have a pleasing, squishy texture. We would probably eat them like candy if we could, and they added flavor and enjoyment to our favorite Caribou drink.
Matcha has surged in popularity
Other chains such as Starbucks and Dunkin offer matcha, but Caribou Coffee's frozen matcha is simply perfect. While we appreciate the simplicity of the chain's frozen concoction, it's also a drink that can be customized with dozens of different options, including toppings, cold foam, and flavor shots.
Caribou Coffee's famous coconut coffee jellies are a popular part of drinks like the frozen matcha, but they're a relatively new addition to the menu. In 2018, the chain introduced them along with matcha for both hot and cold drinks, paving the way for the creation of our favorite drink on the menu. The introduction of matcha proved especially popular as the chain announced in spring 2024 a lineup of lavender-infused drinks, including the lavender matcha tea latte.
Iced matcha lattes can be made and enjoyed at home with a few careful steps, but for those who enjoy treating themselves to Caribou Coffee, the frozen matcha is a drink we can't recommend enough. It's cold, refreshing, and offers plenty of flavor for those looking for a change from their go-to coffee order.