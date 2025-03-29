14 Store-Bought Juices And Smoothies That Are High In Fiber
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a natural and healthy way to increase your daily fiber, adding fruits and vegetables is the most straightforward option. However, the practicalities of eating multiple portions of Brussels sprouts or cannellini beans in a day means that many of us start with good intentions but then just don't bother. A more practical alternative is to drink your fruits and veggies in the form of a fresh juice or smoothie. This allows you to consume multiple portions of fruits or vegetables in one sitting without too much effort.
As nutritious as fresh juices can be, much of the insoluble fiber found in the pulp of fruits and vegetables gets left behind. Some fruits contain soluble fiber, meaning that some fiber will remain in the final, bottled product. With smoothies, the whole item is blended up, making them a much better source of fiber overall. In this article, we have rounded up juices and smoothies that are high in fiber and will allow you to increase your roughage in the most delicious and convenient way. While the fresh juices are lower in fiber than the smoothies, they represent some of the highest-fiber juice options available. Let's jump in and explore these high-fiber, store-bought juices and smoothies.
Naked Rainbow Machine
The name of this mixed fruit smoothie from Naked gives you a good idea of what you will find inside — a mix of vibrant fruits representing every color of the rainbow. With apple, kiwi, mango, blueberry, and banana, it contains plenty of vitamins and antioxidants to give you a boost to get through the day.
In addition to a base of pure apple juice, the smoothie contains purees of all of the other fruits, meaning the pulp, which contains the majority of the fiber, is included. The fiber content of one serving of this smoothie is a hefty 6 grams, which is more than a fifth of the recommended 25-30 grams of daily intake.
The mix of fruits in this rainbow smoothie provides a good mix of soluble and insoluble fiber, both of which are crucial for a healthy digestive system. Coupled with the high antioxidant content of the berries and the fact that Naked drinks never contain any refined sugars, this smoothie is an excellent option to give you a natural energy boost and keep your fiber levels high in the tastiest possible way.
V8 High Fiber
If you need a high-fiber drink but don't want the sugar spike that comes with the fruit versions, V8 High Fiber Vegetable Juice is the perfect option. Made from vegetables and corn, it contains only 7 grams of natural sugar per serving, much less than the 50+ grams present in many of the fruit smoothies on our list.
Each serving of V8 high fiber contains 6 grams of fiber, which is double the content of regular V8 vegetable juice. This added bulk comes from soluble corn fiber, which sweetens the flavor of the drink while also benefiting the digestive system. The corn fiber also contains prebiotics, which can help to increase the good bacteria in your intestines, and slow down the digestion of food, meaning there are many ways in which this fiber can benefit your digestive tract.
The other fresh veggies in this juice include carrots, beets, watercress, and spinach, meaning the antioxidant content is significant. With its earthy, savory flavor, V8 high-fiber vegetable juice is a brilliant way to pack extra vegetables into your diet in a convenient way and keep your fiber levels high at the same time.
Noka Organic Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
One excellent way to get roughage into your diet is the addition of seeds, so adding them to your homemade smoothies is a simple and tasty way to up your fiber intake. Finding a store-bought smoothie with seeds is not quite as easy, as most tend to get their fiber simply from fruits. This strawberry and pineapple smoothie from Noka, however, had added flax seeds, making it an excellent source of fiber wrapped up in the flavors of the sweet fruits.
The 5 grams of fiber in this delicious smoothie come from the flax seeds, some added tapioca starch, and of course, the fruit purees that make up the bulk of the drink. Strawberry, banana, and apple are the whole fruit ingredients, and pineapple juice gives it its tangy sweetness. The mix of berries and tropical fruits provides a good range of vitamins and minerals, particularly vitamin C. This smoothie also contains a reasonable amount of protein, with 5 grams coming from the flax seeds and brown rice. This makes it an ideal smoothie to start the day, or to have as a quick pick-me-up later on.
Sunsweet prune juice
Most fresh juices in the supermarket don't have much fiber in them, since the process of juicing leaves behind the fiber-containing pulp to produce thin, free-flowing juice. If you're looking for a quick burst of natural sugar this is an ideal way to get it, but for those looking for fiber, it's not the best option.
Prune juice, however, is one of the exceptions. Prunes are made by drying plums, and the drying process concentrates the fiber as the water is removed. Although fiber is lost in the juicing process, unlike most fresh fruit, it retains some of the fiber in the finished drink. For this reason, prune juice is well known as a natural laxative, and this store-bought version from Sunsweet contains 4 grams of fiber per serving.
The dark color of prunes is also a clue to the wealth of health benefits they provide. The polyphenols they contain have anti-inflammatory properties, meaning they may reduce the chance of chronic disease. If you find the sweet flavor too intense, prune juice makes a great addition to homemade smoothies, or you can add it to water for a milder taste.
Bolthouse Farms Green Goodness
If you're looking for a refreshing juice that also contains a little fiber, Bolthouse Farms Green Goodness is an excellent option. Made mostly from fresh juice, it also contains fruit purees and has 1 gram of fiber per serving as a result.
Green smoothies are a great addition to your daily routine, but many people are put off by the thought of drinking bitter vegetables. This smoothie is a great compromise, containing small quantities of broccoli, wheatgrass, spinach, and spirulina, but wrapped up in the sweetness of pineapple juice and fruit purees. Its sweet flavor means that getting some extra veggies every day will be a breeze.
The mango, banana, and kiwi purees provide a mix of soluble and insoluble fiber, meaning this is a great overall option for your digestion. Along with the burst of antioxidants from the greens, adding this to your morning routine will make you unstoppable!
Naked Blue Machine
If berries are your thing, then the Naked Blue Machine smoothie is a delicious way to meet your fiber needs. With a mix of bananas, blueberries, and blackberries there are 3 grams of fiber in each 15.2-ounce bottle, as well as plenty of vitamins and minerals. There's also some chicory root fiber added in to give an extra boost of roughage on top of the fruits.
The deep purple color of the Naked Blue Machine smoothie hints at its health benefits. The anthocyanins found in red, blue, or purple-hued veggies and fruits have many health benefits. They are thought to reduce inflammation that can lead to heart disease and cancer and have shown promising results in protecting against type 2 diabetes. In addition to the cancer-preventing properties of eating an abundance of fiber, this smoothie is an excellent way to add nutrition to your daily routine. The mix of fruits means that it is as appetizing as it is nutritious, making it an easy choice to replace some processed foods as your mid-morning snack.
Bolthouse Farms Carrot Juice
If you're on the lookout for a straightforward vegetable juice that can provide fiber, this Bolthouse Farms carrot juice is a refreshing option. Made from 100% juiced carrots, it contains 1 gram of fiber per serving. Although this is less than most fruit smoothies, it is higher than the majority of juices, where most of the fiber tends to be left behind in the pulp.
Carrots are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, and the soluble fiber makes it into the juice. Soluble fiber is thought to lower cholesterol levels and can reduce blood sugar levels, so is an important part of a healthy diet. This carrot juice is also significantly lower in natural sugars than most fruit smoothies but still has a sweet, slightly earthy flavor from the carrots. With vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene present in this juice, too, it is a powerhouse drink that will give you a lower-sugar option whenever you need a boost.
Designer Wellness Protein Smoothie
For those who enjoy a protein shake but are looking for one that contains fruit and the fiber that goes along with it, this protein smoothie from Designer Wellness will hit the spot. Throw in some healthy fats from the added MCT oil and you have a drink that is perfect for pre- or post-workout, or simply to keep you going through a busy morning.
The smoothie is made from whey protein isolate, fruit purees including raspberry, banana, and strawberry, and monk fruit, which is a low-calorie natural sweetener. With sugar content ranging from 5 to 7 grams per serving (depending on the fruit variety), it's also lower in natural sugars than many other fruit smoothies. These drinks offer 1 gram of dietary fiber per serving.
Another benefit of the Designer Wellness smoothies over most other fruit drinks is the lack of requirement for refrigeration. This means you can keep it in your bag and drink it whenever you need it, rather than having to think about keeping it cool. For a well-balanced smoothie that will keep the hunger pangs at bay and give you a burst of energy when you need it, Designer Wellness is a solid option.
Harmless Harvest Organic Whole Coconut Smoothie
This next "fruit" drink is a little different from the majority of juices and smoothies in grocery stores, but it is a delicious, refreshing option packed with health benefits. If you are a fan of coconut water, this will be right up your street, as the Harmless Harvest organic coconut smoothie contains nothing but coconut — the water and the pureed meat.
This gives it a creamy, smooth texture and crucially, 3 grams of fiber per serving that would be missing in the coconut water alone. The insoluble fiber in coconut meat is great for the digestive system and can help prevent bowel issues. The meat also contains coconut oil, which has many potential health benefits. Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) which, despite being saturated fats, have very different properties from their long-chain cousins. They have been shown to improve cholesterol, reduce blood sugars, and aid with digestion, meaning this coconut drink has a double positive effect on the digestive system. Whether used as a post-workout recovery drink or simply as a hydrating drink, this whole coconut smoothie is a delicious and nutritious option.
Daily Harvest Strawberry and Peach Smoothie
If you are in the mood for a tangy but sweet smoothie that packs a big fiber punch, Daily Harvest strawberry and peach is a tasty option. Consisting of the usual smoothie favorites of banana, strawberry, peach, and raspberry, it also contains oats and goji berries, giving it a flavor twist compared to many others. With 6 grams of fiber per serving thanks to the fruit and oats, as well as the added flaxseed, it will act as a filling drink and count toward 20% of your recommended fiber intake for the day.
With a nice mix of soluble and insoluble fiber, this smoothie will benefit your digestion in numerous ways. This smoothie doesn't contain any added sugar or GMO ingredients, making it a great natural option for a quick energy boost. Its mix of sweet and tangy fruits will make your taste buds happy too. It's worth noting that you'll have to blend this "smoothie" yourself, as it's essentially a cup full of whole frozen ingredients.
Urban Remedy Beverage Meal Warrior
If the fiber found in regular smoothies and juices doesn't satisfy your needs, you may want to try Urban Remedy Beverage Meal Warrior. With a massive 16 grams of fiber per serving, this is one fruit drink that will fill you up and keep your digestive system happy.
Some of the fiber in this drink comes from organic strawberries and raspberries which make it delicious, but the extra fiber is from added chia seeds. Chia seeds are tiny seeds originating from Central and South America that manage to pack plenty of nutrition into their small size. When chia seeds are soaked in liquid, they form a thick gel, which is full of omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based protein, and soluble fiber. This means they could potentially lower "bad" cholesterol and help prevent type 2 diabetes. With more than half of your daily fiber in one bottle, this meal-in-a-bottle from Urban Remedy is a fantastic choice.
Pomona Organic Juices Pure Pear Juice
If a sweet juice is what you're craving, then this 100% pear juice from Pomona is a great option. Unlike most fruit juices, pear juice contains soluble fiber, meaning that some fiber is left in the liquid after juicing. Although the 2g of fiber per serving is less than you would find in most blended smoothies, it is still a high-fiber drink compared to most fresh fruit juices.
Pears are rich in pectin, a particular type of soluble fiber that is excellent for gut health. In research studies, pectin has been shown to kill cancer cells, including those of colon cancer, making it a crucial component of keeping your digestive system healthy. It also acts as a prebiotic, meaning it encourages the number of good bacteria in the microbiome. This drink has no added sugar or preservatives that could potentially undo the good work of the fiber, so it makes a wonderful option the next time you are looking for a sweet fresh juice as a refreshing boost.
R.W. Knudsen Family Organic Beet Juice Blend
When it comes to antioxidant levels in fruits and vegetables, a darker color is always best, and juices don't come much darker than beet juice. Fortunately, this organic beet juice from R.W. Knudsen Family also contains a little soluble fiber (1 gram per serving), making it a terrific option as an energizing mid-morning refreshment.
Beets are often ranked as one of the top vegetables when it comes to antioxidant properties. They contain betalains, which are shown to aid with digestion, and potentially prevent various cancers. This juice contains a small amount of lemon juice to balance the earthy flavor of the beets, and the citrus will also benefit the gut and boost the antioxidant content of the juice overall. The fresh taste of the beetroot and the tang of lemon create a well-rounded drink that will nourish your body and excite your taste buds at the same time.
Pomona Organic Juices Mango Juice
If you fancy some pure tropical goodness that's more juice than smoothie, give this mango juice from Pomona a try. Thanks to the soluble fiber in mangoes, some of it survives the juicing process, resulting in a juice with 4.8 grams of fiber per serving.
In addition to the beneficial fiber, the mango also contributes plenty of vitamin C, providing 68% of your recommended dietary allowance per serving, and vitamin A, with a massive 216%. Both of these vitamins play a lead role in regulating the immune system and are also vital for skin health. This means that fresh mango juice is a delicious way to get crucial vitamins into your body while also giving your gut a healing boost at the same time. Pomona's sweet mango juice is a fun and tasty option.