Here's Why Starbucks Might Refuse To Fill Your Reusable Cup
Food waste is as much of an issue as the containers it comes in, with your daily to-go Starbucks being just one example. The United States generates roughly 97 billion pounds of plastic waste a year, according to CBS, and 75% of Starbucks' business is made up of cold drinks — those like your Cold Brews and Iced Matcha Lattes that typically come in plastic to-go cups. An easy and simple way to combat this waste is to ask for a "for here" cup when dining in, or bring your own reusable cup. This is an option that Starbucks allows for all orders, including those placed through the drive-thru and for mobile pick-up.
Any reusable cup, mug, or thermos — Starbucks branded or not — will work. But there is one reason why the barista might refuse to fill your reusable cup: It's dirty. Starbucks supports reusable cups on many levels. Not only does it sell its own branded mugs and tumblers, but it's also released a baby blue Stanley collaboration, among some other not so pretty ones. What it doesn't support, however, is dirty reusable cups. If you don't clean and rinse your cup before bringing it, the baristas are not going to accept it.
Staff must follow certain procedures when it comes to these things, most revolving around hygiene and sanitation. In fact, even if your cup were clean, they wouldn't touch it. Baristas in the drive-thru are instructed to use handled cup holders called "contactless vessels" to exchange reusable cups. It's also a good practice to let the barista know in advance that you're using your own cup, and then pass it over without the lid on it, so that it doesn't get misplaced or, for that matter, touched.
Hygiene and sustainability go hand in hand
In a 2024 press release, Starbucks' chief sustainability officer, Michael Kobori, said that, by making it convenient for customers to use their own reusable cups, Starbucks is trying to lead a cultural shift away from the single-use plastics its cold drinks are served in. And if anything will motivate people to take part, it's the $0.10 off their order they'll receive when they do. Starbucks Rewards members will also earn 25 bonus Stars if they bring their own cup. After all, despite being labelled as recyclable — and the presence of clearly labelled recycling bins inside of all of its stores — CBS found that the majority of Starbucks' to-go cups still end up at the landfill.
Reusable is the only sound answer. "At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup," said Kobori. "Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order," he added.
But, not only do you have to remember to bring it with you on the go (and know what size Starbucks will charge you for when filling up your reusable cup), you also have to remember to clean it first. Be sure to wash your reusable coffee cup after every use with soap and water, or put it in the dishwasher if you can — but, whatever you do, don't bring it to Starbucks without cleaning it first. You won't be doing yourself, your cup, or the environment any favors if you do.