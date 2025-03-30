Here's Why Starbucks Might Refuse To Fill Your Reusable Cup

Food waste is as much of an issue as the containers it comes in, with your daily to-go Starbucks being just one example. The United States generates roughly 97 billion pounds of plastic waste a year, according to CBS, and 75% of Starbucks' business is made up of cold drinks — those like your Cold Brews and Iced Matcha Lattes that typically come in plastic to-go cups. An easy and simple way to combat this waste is to ask for a "for here" cup when dining in, or bring your own reusable cup. This is an option that Starbucks allows for all orders, including those placed through the drive-thru and for mobile pick-up.

Any reusable cup, mug, or thermos — Starbucks branded or not — will work. But there is one reason why the barista might refuse to fill your reusable cup: It's dirty. Starbucks supports reusable cups on many levels. Not only does it sell its own branded mugs and tumblers, but it's also released a baby blue Stanley collaboration, among some other not so pretty ones. What it doesn't support, however, is dirty reusable cups. If you don't clean and rinse your cup before bringing it, the baristas are not going to accept it.

Staff must follow certain procedures when it comes to these things, most revolving around hygiene and sanitation. In fact, even if your cup were clean, they wouldn't touch it. Baristas in the drive-thru are instructed to use handled cup holders called "contactless vessels" to exchange reusable cups. It's also a good practice to let the barista know in advance that you're using your own cup, and then pass it over without the lid on it, so that it doesn't get misplaced or, for that matter, touched.