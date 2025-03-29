CiCi's Vs Stevie B's: Which Pizza Buffet Is More Affordable?
Of all the buffet options in the culinary world, the pizza buffet may be the most exciting. Pizza buffets offer plenty of variety, are very kid-friendly, and are generally inexpensive. Of the many options on the market, CiCi's and Stevie B's are two of the most well-known, with devoted fans on either side. But if you've ever wondered which is more affordable, the answer isn't crystal clear because both are affordable, and picking one over the other may come down to personal choice or location.
First up is the price. While prices vary by location, an adult buffet meal at Cici's costs $8.99, and a kids' buffet combo (for kids ages 4-10) is $5.99. By comparison, a visit to Stevie B's runs about $10 for an adult buffet, and kids can eat for as little as $3.99 on certain days with the purchase of an adult buffet. Both chains also offer access to game rooms with a multitude of arcade favorites.
Pizza variety is the spice of life
The second thing to look at is the buffet, and neither chain is short of options. CiCi's offers nearly three dozen kinds of pizza, including classic pies, specialty pizzas (we think the mac and cheese pizza is underrated), and deep-dish pizzas. Its menu also includes nine different sides, including an endless salad bar and unlimited pasta. For dessert, there are four options.
Stevie B's offers about 20 kinds of pizza, a salad bar, several pastas, and four desserts. While CiCi's may have more pizza overall, Stevie B's offers more specialty pizza, with pies including loaded baked potato, hot wing, and spinach Alfredo. Both places also advertise themselves as being a good place for parties, so there's an added entertainment value that accompanies the food.
With similar customer bases, pricing, and food and entertainment options, the question of CiCi's or Stevie B's may come down to preference. As many fans of both chains are quick to admit, neither place may become known for having high quality pizza. But they're places where fans of pizza can enjoy classic pies and curious specialty varieties at an affordable price for all their stomachs can handle.