CiCi's Vs Stevie B's: Which Pizza Buffet Is More Affordable?

Of all the buffet options in the culinary world, the pizza buffet may be the most exciting. Pizza buffets offer plenty of variety, are very kid-friendly, and are generally inexpensive. Of the many options on the market, CiCi's and Stevie B's are two of the most well-known, with devoted fans on either side. But if you've ever wondered which is more affordable, the answer isn't crystal clear because both are affordable, and picking one over the other may come down to personal choice or location.

First up is the price. While prices vary by location, an adult buffet meal at Cici's costs $8.99, and a kids' buffet combo (for kids ages 4-10) is $5.99. By comparison, a visit to Stevie B's runs about $10 for an adult buffet, and kids can eat for as little as $3.99 on certain days with the purchase of an adult buffet. Both chains also offer access to game rooms with a multitude of arcade favorites.