This Is How Long You Should Air Fry Picanha Steaks
If you're new to the world of steak, then you've probably never heard of a picanha steak. Known as the rump cap or sirloin cap, this premium cut of beef comes from the backside of the cow. Commonly used in Brazilian cuisine, it has a similar texture and flavor to sirloin. However, most steak aficionados are unaware of its existence because picanha is extremely hard to find in the U.S. and can currently only be found at Brazilian steakhouses. In fact, it's one of the top dishes you need to try while dining at one of these establishments.
If you plan on visiting a Brazilian steakhouse, picanha is a C-shaped meat with a thick layer of fat attached to it. Traditionally, it's cooked on a grill, with very little seasoning, and served on a skewer, with most of the mouthwatering flavor and juicy, tender texture coming from the fat cap. The best way to cook picanha is on the grill, but it can be made in an air fryer if you pay attention to the temperature and thickness of the meat. The temperature you choose will dictate how rare your picanha will be, while the thickness will affect how long it needs to cook all the way through.
How to cook the perfect picanha steak in your air fryer?
The cooking time will vary depending on the air fryer you use. So, it's best to cook it on high for a few minutes on each side. First, let the steak rest so it can get to room temperature. This will ensure your meat doesn't come out tough or dry. Season it with rock salt, which is how the best Brazilian steakhouses season it, and don't forget to salt the skin and fat as well. If you have a slab of picanha, cut that into smaller steaks roughly an inch and a half to two inches thick. This thickness allows the steak to properly cook through and lets you control the wellness.
If you're cooking the whole slab, score the fatty side and cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 30 minutes. For smaller steaks, set your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and let the steaks cook for roughly 10 to 16 minutes. The longer you cook it, the closer it will be to medium-well, so cook them shorter if you want medium-rare; if you're looking for well-done steaks, give them a few extra minutes when they're medium-well. Flip them between the five and 10-minute mark so you can gauge how much longer you should cook them.
To ensure they're cooked all the way through, use a meat thermometer. The internal temperature should be around 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare, 150 for medium-well, and 160 for well-done. Let them rest for a few minutes before cutting, serve with a side of fresh Chimichurri sauce, and enjoy.