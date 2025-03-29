This Is How Long You Should Air Fry Picanha Steaks

The cooking time will vary depending on the air fryer you use. So, it's best to cook it on high for a few minutes on each side. First, let the steak rest so it can get to room temperature. This will ensure your meat doesn't come out tough or dry. Season it with rock salt, which is how the best Brazilian steakhouses season it, and don't forget to salt the skin and fat as well. If you have a slab of picanha, cut that into smaller steaks roughly an inch and a half to two inches thick. This thickness allows the steak to properly cook through and lets you control the wellness.

If you're cooking the whole slab, score the fatty side and cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for roughly 30 minutes. For smaller steaks, set your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and let the steaks cook for roughly 10 to 16 minutes. The longer you cook it, the closer it will be to medium-well, so cook them shorter if you want medium-rare; if you're looking for well-done steaks, give them a few extra minutes when they're medium-well. Flip them between the five and 10-minute mark so you can gauge how much longer you should cook them.

To ensure they're cooked all the way through, use a meat thermometer. The internal temperature should be around 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium-rare, 150 for medium-well, and 160 for well-done. Let them rest for a few minutes before cutting, serve with a side of fresh Chimichurri sauce, and enjoy.