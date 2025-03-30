Why Your Fresh Mozzarella Might Need Its Water Changed, And How Often To Do It

What makes fresh mozzarella different than other varieties is the soft texture that simply can't compare to your regular sliced or shredded mozza. The freshness comes from the high levels of moisture in this type of cheese, moisture that needs to be preserved. That's why fresh mozzarella is predominantly stored in water — but should the water be changed over the course of a week? We asked chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons for clarification, and he told us that the water should indeed be changed on the regular.

"I change the water for each batch I make," he said. "It prevents bacterial growth and maintains its freshness." Fresh mozzarella has a much shorter shelf life than most other cheeses, as well as a very gentle flavor due to the fact that it's not aged. That's why storing it in water is so important — it preserves the unique features of this cheese. Isidori adds that changing the water regularly "preserves that soft texture so it doesn't get rubbery." The drier you allow your fresh mozzarella to get, the worse texture it will have.

But how often should you change the water? Some advise that it should be changed daily, but Isidori's approach is slightly simpler and encourages you to keep a closer eye on your cheese. "If the water becomes cloudy, you should definitely change it out," he told us.