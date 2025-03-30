One Thing In Your Kitchen Drawer Makes Chicken Perfectly Juicy Every Time
Chicken has long been the most consumed meat in the U.S. This lean poultry is mild in flavor, pleasant in texture, and arguably one of the most versatile meats — meaning it can please almost every palate. Plus, it can be cooked in a variety of ways — fried, grilled, roasted — for endless easy weeknight meals. However, perhaps one of the easiest, and most hands-off, ways to cook it is in the oven. With that said, since chicken is generally quite lean, it can quickly become dry if not cooked properly. Luckily, there's one handy hack that can ensure effortless baked chicken, and you likely already have it in your kitchen. Covering chicken breasts in parchment paper, before baking, allows the meat to baste in its own juices — ensuring a perfectly supple texture.
Simply coat your chicken breasts in butter or oil, season to your taste, and place them in a baking dish. Grease one side of a sheet of parchment paper and place it that side down on top of the chicken, tucking the edges underneath the meat. Then bake them as you would normally — though 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes should get them to that internal 165 degree safe-zone.
Taking your chicken from weeknight to restaurant-worthy
While a basic seasoning is sure to result in chicken that's plenty satisfactory for a meal that took so little effort, planning ahead could ensure a dinner that tastes like a trip to your favorite restaurant. Marinating your chicken ahead of time can improve both its flavor and texture when cooked. So don't forget to throw your chicken into a container with a liquid marinade before heading out the door for work, or even for just an hour before cooking. Also, don't forget the slashing hack that ensures you get the most flavorful chicken — simply diagonally slash your chicken with a sharp knife a few times before throwing it in the marinade to get all the good stuff even deeper into the meat.
From there, remove the meat from the marinade and use a fun chicken breast seasoning idea before tossing it in your baking dish of choice with some parchment paper. Whether you go for a BBQ spice, lemon and garlic, or even a mixture of brown sugar, garlic, salt, and pepper you're guaranteed to have a delicious, and juicy, meal. Serve your chicken with a Pinot Noir for the perfect wine pairing, and you'll be glad you stayed home for dinner.