One Thing In Your Kitchen Drawer Makes Chicken Perfectly Juicy Every Time

Chicken has long been the most consumed meat in the U.S. This lean poultry is mild in flavor, pleasant in texture, and arguably one of the most versatile meats — meaning it can please almost every palate. Plus, it can be cooked in a variety of ways — fried, grilled, roasted — for endless easy weeknight meals. However, perhaps one of the easiest, and most hands-off, ways to cook it is in the oven. With that said, since chicken is generally quite lean, it can quickly become dry if not cooked properly. Luckily, there's one handy hack that can ensure effortless baked chicken, and you likely already have it in your kitchen. Covering chicken breasts in parchment paper, before baking, allows the meat to baste in its own juices — ensuring a perfectly supple texture.

Simply coat your chicken breasts in butter or oil, season to your taste, and place them in a baking dish. Grease one side of a sheet of parchment paper and place it that side down on top of the chicken, tucking the edges underneath the meat. Then bake them as you would normally — though 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30-40 minutes should get them to that internal 165 degree safe-zone.