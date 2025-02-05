Add Even More Flavor To Roast Chicken With This Wine Pairing
From a casual family dinner to a festive holiday gathering, there's no occasion where a fragrant plate of herbed-and-spiced roasted chicken isn't going to be appreciated. While it sure is great on its own, you can level up the meal from great to "would be talked about for some time" by pairing it with a good bottle of wine.
But which bottle from the shelves, specifically? We'll let Gillian Ballance, the master sommelier for Treasury Wine Estates be the judge: "I tend to recommend pairing a Pinot Noir with a roast chicken," Ballance told us. Not only does this varietal complement a roast chicken perfectly, but it can actually make your meal taste better. "The subtle, silky tannins won't overpower the leanness of poultry," Ballance explains. "The bright fruit flavors of a Pinot Noir are accentuated by the caramelization of the bird and its earthiness can act almost like a seasoning for the chicken."
You've got more options for roast chicken wine pairings
A pinot noir really is one of the safest options to pick to pair with roasted chicken. Aside from being able to complement the natural savoriness of the roasted chicken, it's also one of the more forgiving varietals when it comes to drinkability. A pinot noir tends to stay in the center of most flavor scales thanks to its fine balance of acidity, fruitiness, and, as Ballance mentioned, gentle tannins. Even guests who can't handle heavy drinks can appreciate this red wine with their portion of roast chicken.
If you don't have a bottle right now, or you prefer a white, you've got other options. A lightly oaked chardonnay, for instance, can be a wonderful pairing. Its creamy texture and fruity-floral notes of baked apple, citrus, and vanilla can complement the tender white meat beautifully. Though it might not handle the savory elements quite as gracefully as pinot noir, you'll still have a good dining experience.
If you enjoy a good red, a grenache-based wine from France or Spain is also an excellent choice. These wines bring more intensity to the table, with riper fruit flavors and spicier notes that work especially well if your roast chicken features bold seasonings like paprika or herbes de Provence.