Add Even More Flavor To Roast Chicken With This Wine Pairing

A pinot noir really is one of the safest options to pick to pair with roasted chicken. Aside from being able to complement the natural savoriness of the roasted chicken, it's also one of the more forgiving varietals when it comes to drinkability. A pinot noir tends to stay in the center of most flavor scales thanks to its fine balance of acidity, fruitiness, and, as Ballance mentioned, gentle tannins. Even guests who can't handle heavy drinks can appreciate this red wine with their portion of roast chicken.

If you don't have a bottle right now, or you prefer a white, you've got other options. A lightly oaked chardonnay, for instance, can be a wonderful pairing. Its creamy texture and fruity-floral notes of baked apple, citrus, and vanilla can complement the tender white meat beautifully. Though it might not handle the savory elements quite as gracefully as pinot noir, you'll still have a good dining experience.

If you enjoy a good red, a grenache-based wine from France or Spain is also an excellent choice. These wines bring more intensity to the table, with riper fruit flavors and spicier notes that work especially well if your roast chicken features bold seasonings like paprika or herbes de Provence.

