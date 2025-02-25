One Simple Knife Trick Guarantees The Most Flavorful Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is one of those ingredients that's simple enough to cook yet even easier to mess up. If you're not careful with your flavors, timings, and temperatures, you can end up with a bland rubber puck that purports to be breast meat. However, one simple knife trick can help guarantee your chicken breast is not only mouthwateringly flavorful but nice and tender too.

To start, you'll want to have a chicken marinade ready to go as your flavoring agent. It doesn't have to be anything fancy, a dry rub will do, or try this quick and simple marinade featuring fresh lemon, garlic, white wine, salt, and pepper, which we highly recommend to keep in your back pocket. Once you've gotten your marinade squared away, grab your chicken breasts, along with your sharpest knife, and get to crosshatching. By creating a grid of evenly spaced, diamond cuts on top of the breast, about halfway through the breast, you'll give your seasonings more opportunities to absorb into the meat. After you're done crosshatching throw your chicken breasts into a ziploc bag and pour the marinade over them, making sure to massage the liquid or rub into all the crevices you just created.