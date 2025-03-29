We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Feeding your guests is both the hallmark of hospitality and a potential source of stress. Usually, we spend most of our time contemplating the main dish, perfecting the recipe, and figuring out an aesthetic way to serve it. Then there's dessert, which, of course, has to look immaculate. Although they are served first, we usually think of appetizers last — until it's time to actually make them, and then we find ourselves panicking. Tasting Table spoke to Ed Cotton, chef and partner at Jack & Charlie's and Leonetta in New York City. We asked him for three sophisticated appetizer ideas if all we had to work with was a can of tuna.

"You could make mini tuna melts using canned tuna. That could be a fun idea," Cotton said. There are two ways you could approach this appetizer. One is to go with open-faced tuna melts. Start by cutting your toast bread into smaller pieces to use as a base — look to our smoked Gouda pimento chicken salad toast bites for inspiration. Once you've cut them, gently toast the bread pieces in the oven. Once cooled, top them with creamy tuna salad and cheese of choice. Put back in the oven to broil, just to melt the cheese.

Your second options include tuna melts that are closer to the traditional sandwich and our tuna melt panini. Take a French baguette and slice it into canapé-style pieces. Sandwich the tuna salad and cheese between two pieces of bread and grill on a well-buttered pan.