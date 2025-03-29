Red Flags To Look Out For At A Deli, According To A Sandwich Expert

Delis are wonderful places to pop into and get fresh meats, salads, bread, ready-made sandwiches, cheeses, soups, and even desserts. In fact, most of us believe that subs taste better from a deli than they do at home. Plus, delis offer more choices than you would find in your local supermarket's mini version of a deli, and pride themselves on bringing those choices to their customers with freshness and convenience. Or at least they should.

Unfortunately, some delis don't quite make the cut, and you'd be better served — and safer — swinging by the supermarket's deli section than making a special trip to get what you believe is über-fresh and high-quality produce from the deli. Instead, you might be stepping into a dirty, unsanitary environment where neither the store nor the food are treated with the utmost care, leaving you, the customer, open to all kinds of nasties and, in the worst-case scenarios, food poisoning.

Knowing the red flags to look out for when you enter a deli can save you from purchasing food that's gone bad because it hasn't been stored in the correct manner, or is kept in an environment that is conducive to food spoiling. From dirty windows before you even walk into the outlet to food that looks a bit slimy or off-color, we got the low-down from sandwich expert Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., on the top red flags to note before you take the time to browse the various Italian meats at your local deli, or hand over your credit card to the teller at the payment terminal.