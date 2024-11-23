How Is Frozen Food Safe Without Preservatives?

The freezer is one of those modern appliances most of us can't imagine living without. Holiday food leftovers? Put them in the freezer. Meat on discount? Buy in bulk and freeze. Anticipating a busy week? Stock up on freezer meals. This food preservation method has ancient origins and, per the FDA, it can actually keep food safe indefinitely. But have you ever wondered why frozen food doesn't spoil, even with no preservatives added? When food is frozen to a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the bacteria that can cause foodborne illness enter a dormant stage. For as long as the food remains frozen, the bacteria will not grow.

It's important to know that freezing the food doesn't kill the bacteria; it only stops their activity. Dormant bacteria, also called spores, are very resilient and can survive many years in their sleeping state. They're still able to monitor their environment and when they sense favorable conditions, such as optimum temperature and nutrients, they wake up and become active once again. In practical terms, this means your food is safe from bacterial activity while it is frozen ... but as soon as you thaw it, the bacteria begin to grow and multiply.