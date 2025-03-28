The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Green tea is one of the most popular kinds of tea in the world, whether it's enjoyed for the unbelievable health benefits or the refreshing, balanced flavor. Some people even enjoy green tea as a smoothie addition, adding a fresh taste to an already elaborate mixture of fruits. When you're making your way through the aisles of Costco, you may notice the bulk container of Kirkland Signature green tea. If you look a little closer, you'll see that the tea blend is a collaboration with Ito En.

Coming in at about $.14 per bag, the 100-count box of green tea is partly a Kirkland Signature creation and partly an Ito En creation. Ito En, the beloved Japanese tea brand, is Japan's number-one producer of canned and bottled green teas, so it's not surprising that Costco turned to this well-established tea manufacturer to produce its green tea bags. The Kirkland Signature Green Tea Bags are a mixture of sencha and matcha and can be brewed hot or cold, though everyone knows the best temperature to brew green tea is between 175 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit. If you recognize the Ito En name, it might be because the brand has been around for over 60 years, working its way into the hearts of green tea and matcha lovers across the globe.