How Nespresso Pods Stay Fresh If They Don't Contain Preservatives

Now more than ever, we're conscious about the things we put in our bodies. We consider the microplastics in our food, the levels of artificial additives we're consuming, and the amount of preservatives in our diet. We keep an eye on labels that say "BPA-free" and "all-natural," hoping to avoid the bad stuff any way we can. The next time you brew an espresso from that fancy Nespresso machine, you won't need to worry about finding any preservatives in your cup of Joe, since Nespresso pods are free of that particular artificial enhancer.

According to Nespresso, the coffee grounds are "hermetically sealed" in aluminum capsules, so there's no need for artificial preservatives to keep the coffee fresh. That seal ensures that the elements stay out and the coffee grounds stay in, meaning there's no opportunity for bacteria to grow. The inside of the capsule is coated with a specialty-grade, food-safe lacquer that not only keeps the coffee grounds fresh but also prevents it from coming into contact with the aluminum exterior. Even after the machine breaks the seal, the coffee grounds never touch the aluminum, so on top of the fact that Nespresso pods are preservative-free, they're also free from aluminum contamination.