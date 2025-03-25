11 Myths About Deep Fried Food That You Should Stop Believing

Another common myth around deep frying is the need for hi-tech equipment. While it's true that a state-of-the-art deep fryer will help deliver that perfect crispy bite, you can also deep fry foods using any sturdy deep pot, like a Dutch Oven. It's important to consider the type and size of the pan you are using; it should be deep enough to fully submerge your food and large enough to space the food items apart. If you don't have a big enough pot, frying your food in batches is preferable to allow all areas to fully crisp –- it's more time-consuming but worth it. Similarly, you don't want a huge pot for a small amount of food as it will waste oil.

If you don't have a deep fryer, the most important piece of equipment is a cooking thermometer, as getting the oil to the right temperature is imperative. Cooking thermometers can either be dipped into the oil for 10 seconds or clipped to the side of the pan. This should show you when the temperature is correct. If you don't have a cooking thermometer, Patricia Tanumihardja has a brilliant hack, "stick a wooden chopstick into the oil and if bubbles gather around it on the surface of the oil, the oil is hot enough... throw a bread cube or a small sample of whatever you're deep-frying into the oil. If the food starts to sizzle and rises to the surface of the oil, the oil is ready!" Whether using a deep fryer or a pan, it's always best to use good quality tongs or a slotted spoon to save burning your fingers when retrieving food from the deep fryer tray or your pan of bubbling oil.