Refined Vs Blended Oil: Which One's Best For Deep-Fried Recipes?

When shopping for cooking oil, most of us simply check what it's made from — whether it's olive, canola, or peanut oil — without giving much thought to how it's produced. Who cares if it's a blend or refined vegetable oil? Well, if you haven't before, you'll very much care the next time you go out shopping. This tiny, but crucial detail actually makes a big difference in your cooking, especially when it comes to deep-frying.

The key factor here is something called smoke point, which is the temperature where the cooking fat in question begins to break down. When the fat reaches this point, it doesn't just start puffing up smoke (as the name suggests), but it also releases bitter compounds that can ruin the taste of your food. This is particularly important for deep frying, which typically requires temperatures between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose the wrong oil, and instead of crispy, delicious food, you might end up with a smoky kitchen and an unpleasant, bitter taste in your dishes. It's the same reason you never see anyone deep frying with butter — its low smoke point makes it great for sautéing but completely unsuitable for high-heat cooking.

Refined and blended oils handle very differently on the stove. So if you want to make extra sure that you buy the correct type for your kitchen, here's what you should know about either as candidates to go with your fryer.