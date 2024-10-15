Why You Should Pat Double-Fried Food Down After Cooking

Nobody likes greasy food, and it's an especially tricky balance when you're double-frying for that extra crunch. Luckily, there's a cost-free solution; always patting down freshly-fried items. Did you know that when food cools, it creates a suction effect that sucks the liquid on its surface inwards? That's thanks to the reliquidation of vaporized water inside, which tends to occur with a pop. With all fried dishes, this can result in deeply greasy results. And when you're double frying, it obviously runs the risk of accruing even more oil build-up. To avoid this issue entirely, be quick to dab away excess grease by patting it down with a paper towel or similar.

There are a couple of ways to do this, including pre-preparing a paper towel-lined baking tray to promote oil absorption or manually bundling up a sheet to blot items by hand. Considering how it's important to maintain oil temperature when double frying food, you might want to set up a baking tray to allow the oil to adequately reheat between frying sessions. Check out the individual dish requirements, too: The answer to how long French fries need to wait before you fry them twice could be different from chicken nuggets. It's a finely tuned process! And readily available blotting material will become your best friend for strategically timed pat-downs.