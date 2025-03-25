The Iconic Texas Roadhouse Item Lactose Intolerant Foodies Should Skip

Texas Roadhouse does stand out from other American steakhouse chains by offering a selection of vegetarian options for diners. However, most of these options come in potato form, still include lots of cheese and/or butter, and can't really be classified as full meals. In fact, even sides like their baked potato and fresh vegetables contain butter, although you can ask for them without. Additionally, most of the salads and salad dressings on the menu also contain dairy — whether it be in the form of straight cheese, the croutons, the dressing, or all three.

If you happen to be a lactose intolerant meat eater, there are still things you'll want to look out for when you're ordering. For instance, the rolls that the restaurant serves its burgers on contain dairy, so simply ordering a burger without cheese won't be enough. The same thing goes for the Texas Red Chili and the steaks, with each getting smothered in butter and seasonings before being served. The good thing is that, at least with the steaks, you can request yours to be prepared without butter. However, don't expect it to taste the same. Ultimately, the Texas Roadhouse menu can be a minefield for dairy free and lactose intolerant diners. Remember to always inform your server of your dietary restrictions and see what they can recommend for you.