The Iconic Texas Roadhouse Item Lactose Intolerant Foodies Should Skip
From chili cheese fries to Idaho potatoes skins to loaded baked potatoes to mac and cheese — Texas Roadhouse is a dairy lover's dream, and a lactose intolerant foodie's nightmare. However, while most items on the menu are intentionally — and very obviously — cheese and dairy forward, some things on the menu are less clear. In fact, one particularly iconic Texas Roadhouse item containing dairy that you might not know about is the restaurant's dinner rolls. It's worth noting that Texas Roadhouse makes everything from scratch, including their famous dinner rolls. The rolls are typically served alongside the brand's signature cinnamon butter, which is part of what makes the rolls especially irresistible to fans — and particularly dangerous for lactose intolerant diners.
However, even without the butter, the rolls themselves are made with dairy milk and butter. While Texas Roadhouse could replicate the same texture using milk and butter baking alternatives, it's understandable why a restaurant known for serving items like ribs, "chicken critters," and "road kill" (a chopped steak served with grilled onions, mushrooms, and cheese) might not think about dairy issues for diners. Plus, as you might expect, the rolls are far from the only item that lactose intolerant foodies should be wary of on the Texas Roadhouse menu.
Texas Roadhouse is not for the dairy sensitive
Texas Roadhouse does stand out from other American steakhouse chains by offering a selection of vegetarian options for diners. However, most of these options come in potato form, still include lots of cheese and/or butter, and can't really be classified as full meals. In fact, even sides like their baked potato and fresh vegetables contain butter, although you can ask for them without. Additionally, most of the salads and salad dressings on the menu also contain dairy — whether it be in the form of straight cheese, the croutons, the dressing, or all three.
If you happen to be a lactose intolerant meat eater, there are still things you'll want to look out for when you're ordering. For instance, the rolls that the restaurant serves its burgers on contain dairy, so simply ordering a burger without cheese won't be enough. The same thing goes for the Texas Red Chili and the steaks, with each getting smothered in butter and seasonings before being served. The good thing is that, at least with the steaks, you can request yours to be prepared without butter. However, don't expect it to taste the same. Ultimately, the Texas Roadhouse menu can be a minefield for dairy free and lactose intolerant diners. Remember to always inform your server of your dietary restrictions and see what they can recommend for you.