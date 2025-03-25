The Story Behind The Oldest Wine Shop In The US

For a business to persist across centuries, pivots must be made, quality must be upheld, and service must be reliable. Such is the case with Acker Wines. While Acker lays claim to the title of America's oldest operational wine seller, Acker's story is also one that represents the American dream. Scotsman Thomas Hope and his son sailed across the Atlantic in 1817 and opened a grocery store in New York. The family-run grocery expanded to include not only groceries but properties, luxury items, and specialized food items. Since then, Acker has cemented itself as one of the dearest wine shops in America and one of the top wine auction houses in the world.

Once Hope retired, he passed the business baton to his clerks John Condit, William Merrall, and David Acker. Business continued to flourish, and the group changed the name to Acker, Merrall & Company. The upper echelon of New York trusted the trio for quality goods, and the business' reputation for carrying unique items — canned products, specialty fruits, and plenty of booze — help establish its legacy. Since the 1930s, Acker's Manhattan store has captivated residents and clientele like Babe Ruth. John Kapon, third generation owner of Acker Wines, told Forbes, "If you could afford it, you were shopping at Acker because everyone knew how quality it was, the reputation was that strong."