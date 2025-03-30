5 Chinese Desserts You Haven't Heard Of And Need To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chinese cuisine is as widespread as pizza, and in the U.S., Chinese food has transformed into its own distinct menu of Chinese-American classics that aren't commonly eaten in China. Egg rolls, beef with broccoli, and General Tso's chicken may be regulars on the menu of your local Chinese food restaurant, but they're hardly traditional in China. Furthermore, the only desserts you might be familiar with at a Chinese food restaurant are the fortune cookies that come with the check. We're here to tell you that traditional Chinese food encompasses a wide range of delicious savory dishes — and many desserts that you're missing out on.

We consulted Derek Chan, the R&D manager of Mamahuhu – a Chinese-American restaurant with three locations in San Francisco — for his favorite Chinese desserts. Some of them may be familiar and others might have you raising an eyebrow. But they're all delicious and worth a try. Chan's list of five desserts includes: tong yuen, egg tarts, ma lai go, steamed milk custard, and osmanthus and water chestnut jello. Read on to discover how each dessert is made, descriptions of their tastes and textures, and tidbits from Chan about where to find them or how easy they are to make at home.