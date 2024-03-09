Combine Milk And Cream For A Well-Balanced Custard

If you're a fan of dairy, you likely have milk and cream in your fridge — which will come in handy for your next custard. Just think twice before dividing the proportions in two. Culinary whiz Benjamin the Baker experimented with different combinations before settling on a ratio that calls for 3/4 of a cup of cream for every 1/4 cup of milk. Similarly, Land O Lakes recommends a custard that's 1/3 milk for every one cup of cream.

Of course, if you only have milk on hand, you don't have to settle for just one of the two. You can actually make your own heavy cream by combining milk and butter. And if you want a lighter custard, nothing says you can't add more milk than cream. It's a matter of preference and toying with whatever works best for your recipe.

Moreover, crème brûlée is just the starting point. The ingredient duality can apply across recipes — and characterize all of your favorite custard-based desserts. For instance, don't just add two forms of dairy to your custard, but also incorporate some chocolate. Or, head in a different direction entirely. Custard-based desserts range from Italy's beloved — and alcoholic — zabaglione to Portuguese egg tarts. It may take some trial and error, however, before you settle on the best milk to cream ratio. All that means is you may have to taste test a few custards.