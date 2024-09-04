The Clever Chinese Technique For An Extra Moist Sponge Cake
Nobody wants to take a bite of cake and get a mouthful that is dry and crumbly, but sometimes it can be difficult to make sure your cake turns out moist. Luckily, there are a few tried-and-true tricks to make sure this doesn't happen. One trick is to use oil rather than butter, as oil stays liquid while butter solidifies when chilled. One of Martha Stewart's best tips for baking cakes is to add room-temperature sour cream for a moist finish. However, if you don't want to bother with an ingredient-switch, there is a Chinese technique that will ensure an extra moist sponge cake every time: Steaming it.
Typically, Chinese kitchens don't have ovens, which means they utilize their stovetops for cooking everything from fish to dumplings to desserts. When a cake is steamed on the stovetop, it sits above boiling water and absorbs the steam, which results in a moist, soft, and springy texture, rather than one that might turn out arid from the dry heat of the oven.
How to steam a sponge cake
To use the Chinese method of steaming your sponge cake, you'll need a few essential pieces of equipment. First, you'll need a cake pan in which the batter will go. Next, you'll need a stovetop pan that will fit the cake pan inside. Traditionally, the Chinese use a wok, but if you don't have one a large, deep saucepan or Dutch oven will work just as well. Next, you'll need something to prop up the cake pan; a steaming basket or metal rack is ideal, but you can also use an empty tin can at least two inches high with holes poked in it for airflow. Finally, you'll need the lid to your wok, saucepan, or Dutch oven.
Begin by pouring water into your large cooking vessel, then place the steaming rack inside, ensuring there is at least one inch between the water and the steaming equipment. Next, mix the batter and pour it into the cake pan, then place it inside the large vessel on top of the steaming equipment, making sure it doesn't touch the sides of the vessel. Bring the water to a high boil, then reduce to medium heat. Place the lid tightly on the large pan and allow the cake to steam until a toothpick comes out clean, about 20-25 minutes. Because sponge cake and angel food cake are quite similar, you could try this technique with this light and fluffy angel food cake recipe. Once you have your final, moist product, try some of these toppings that take sponge cake to the next level.