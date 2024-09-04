The Clever Chinese Technique For An Extra Moist Sponge Cake

To use the Chinese method of steaming your sponge cake, you'll need a few essential pieces of equipment. First, you'll need a cake pan in which the batter will go. Next, you'll need a stovetop pan that will fit the cake pan inside. Traditionally, the Chinese use a wok, but if you don't have one a large, deep saucepan or Dutch oven will work just as well. Next, you'll need something to prop up the cake pan; a steaming basket or metal rack is ideal, but you can also use an empty tin can at least two inches high with holes poked in it for airflow. Finally, you'll need the lid to your wok, saucepan, or Dutch oven.

Begin by pouring water into your large cooking vessel, then place the steaming rack inside, ensuring there is at least one inch between the water and the steaming equipment. Next, mix the batter and pour it into the cake pan, then place it inside the large vessel on top of the steaming equipment, making sure it doesn't touch the sides of the vessel. Bring the water to a high boil, then reduce to medium heat. Place the lid tightly on the large pan and allow the cake to steam until a toothpick comes out clean, about 20-25 minutes. Because sponge cake and angel food cake are quite similar, you could try this technique with this light and fluffy angel food cake recipe. Once you have your final, moist product, try some of these toppings that take sponge cake to the next level.