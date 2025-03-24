The Unexpected Ingredient That Brings Sheer Decadence To Snack Mixes
Duck fat is akin to magic in the way that it has the ability to enhance almost anything. From crafting a rich, flaky pie crust with duck fat to frying latkes to even washing bourbon with duck fat for cocktails, duck fat is commonly seen on restaurant menus as a selling point. Although duck meat can sometimes be described as gamey, the fat offers a more subtle, decadent flavor. But while it's great in traditional uses like duck fat French onion soup or duck confit, duck fat is the unexpected ingredient that brings sheer decadence to your homemade snack mix.
It's easy to adapt your favorite recipe by melting down duck fat and subbing it in a 1:1 ratio for the fat that's called for, or simply going all in on a duck fat Chex mix recipe. If you're hesitant about committing to duck fat to coat your snack mix, you can easily use butter for half of the oil or fat in the recipe and duck fat for the other half. Using both butter and duck fat is a great way to test the waters and get a sense of the flavor, but we think that once you try duck fat, you'll never look back.
Duck fat can be an everyday luxury
Duck fat imparts a deliciously rich flavor to food, but it's also a relatively nutritious fat to cook with, as it's high in unsaturated fatty acids and is similar to cooking with avocado or olive oil. It's also lower in saturated fat than beef tallow or pork lard. Of course, similar to any fat, duck fat should be consumed in moderation as it's still high in calories at roughly 130 calories per tablespoon. Duck fat also has a somewhat higher smoke point at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's ideal for snack mixes cooked at slightly lower temperatures in the oven. If you prefer a bit of sweet with your savory in a snack mix, duck fat pairs well with chocolate and makes a great fat for cooking popcorn, as well.
Similar to bacon, you can easily render duck fat at home by pan-searing duck breasts skin-side down and saving the excess fat in an airtight container in the refrigerator. But it's also usually available in grocery stores, similar to jarred beef tallow. Duck fat freezes well too, so you can store any leftovers if you don't use it frequently. But, with all the amazing applications for it, you might be surprised how quickly you can go through all that liquid gold.