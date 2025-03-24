The Unexpected Ingredient That Brings Sheer Decadence To Snack Mixes

Duck fat is akin to magic in the way that it has the ability to enhance almost anything. From crafting a rich, flaky pie crust with duck fat to frying latkes to even washing bourbon with duck fat for cocktails, duck fat is commonly seen on restaurant menus as a selling point. Although duck meat can sometimes be described as gamey, the fat offers a more subtle, decadent flavor. But while it's great in traditional uses like duck fat French onion soup or duck confit, duck fat is the unexpected ingredient that brings sheer decadence to your homemade snack mix.

It's easy to adapt your favorite recipe by melting down duck fat and subbing it in a 1:1 ratio for the fat that's called for, or simply going all in on a duck fat Chex mix recipe. If you're hesitant about committing to duck fat to coat your snack mix, you can easily use butter for half of the oil or fat in the recipe and duck fat for the other half. Using both butter and duck fat is a great way to test the waters and get a sense of the flavor, but we think that once you try duck fat, you'll never look back.