Where Does Trader Joe's Get Its Fresh Baked Bread?

Stores in Los Angeles stock loaves from a local bakery called Bread Lounge, located in Downtown LA. Bakeries can be as region specific as to change between the cities and the suburbs, with Bread Artisan Bakery in Santa Ana supplying breads for TJ stores throughout Long Beach and Orange County. Similarly, all of the artisan breads found inside stores across the Chicagoland area — including pretzel sticks, baguettes, and ciabatta loaves — are sourced from Butter Crumb Bakery, a wholesale bakery that regularly appears at local farmers markets.

Before it was discontinued, the San Francisco Style Sourdough from Trader Joe's was sourced from Bay Bread Company— and people are still desperate to figure out who is baking the sourdough in cities on the East Coast. While that's somehow remained under wraps, the babka found in the Brooklyn stores, interestingly, claims to be made by a brand called Brooklyn Babkas, which has ties to Schick's Bakery — a once iconic kosher bakery founded in the '40s. However, the brand is now owned by Japanese corporation, Taguchi & Co., which also supplies products under different names from its Bronx factory to stores like Whole Foods and Costco.

So, even if the bread you find at Trader Joe's claims to be from one place, it could be from somewhere completely different. But, if it's truly fresh, it can't be coming from far — which also explains why you might not find all the same varieties at every location.