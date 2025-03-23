Much of playing around in the kitchen is exhilarating. It's beautiful letting your creativity shine, and if you're making your own pasta then it's likely you are well versed in the culinary arts. You also know that making pasta is a messy game, and clean-up isn't always easy. Especially because once you make your pasta there's nothing you want to do more than just toss it in the pot of boiling water and dig in. But anyone who has mastered their trade will tell you, that keeping your tools maintained is essential. A painter cleans their brushes, a mechanic's worst nightmare is rust, and a chef would never leave their kitchen gadgets and machines caked with food. That's why I've compiled 13 tips for keeping your pasta machine sparkling clean, for pasta lovers everywhere.

Pasta machines are finicky. They aren't made with stainless steel that can be scrubbed down with suds and steel wool. That would just be too darn easy. When making fresh pasta avoid the mistake of leaving the dough to harden fully in the gears. Let it toughen up slightly so it's not sticky, but don't wait until it's rock solid. Use the proper cleaning tools and avoid those that could cause damage. Having run a commercial kitchen for six years, I've come to find that the clean-down deserves just as much attention as the cooking process. Bacteria is a nightmare, but even worse is the breakdown of expensive machinery which is entirely avoidable.