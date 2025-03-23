13 Tips For Keeping Your Pasta Machine Sparkling Clean
Much of playing around in the kitchen is exhilarating. It's beautiful letting your creativity shine, and if you're making your own pasta then it's likely you are well versed in the culinary arts. You also know that making pasta is a messy game, and clean-up isn't always easy. Especially because once you make your pasta there's nothing you want to do more than just toss it in the pot of boiling water and dig in. But anyone who has mastered their trade will tell you, that keeping your tools maintained is essential. A painter cleans their brushes, a mechanic's worst nightmare is rust, and a chef would never leave their kitchen gadgets and machines caked with food. That's why I've compiled 13 tips for keeping your pasta machine sparkling clean, for pasta lovers everywhere.
Pasta machines are finicky. They aren't made with stainless steel that can be scrubbed down with suds and steel wool. That would just be too darn easy. When making fresh pasta avoid the mistake of leaving the dough to harden fully in the gears. Let it toughen up slightly so it's not sticky, but don't wait until it's rock solid. Use the proper cleaning tools and avoid those that could cause damage. Having run a commercial kitchen for six years, I've come to find that the clean-down deserves just as much attention as the cooking process. Bacteria is a nightmare, but even worse is the breakdown of expensive machinery which is entirely avoidable.
Clean it after every use
Some kitchen tools require a quick wipe-down after each use with a deep clean every once in a while. It's okay to rinse your coffee maker or teapot, lightly wipe down your refrigerator shelves, and then save the deep cleaning for a rainy day. Unfortunately, your pasta maker does not fall into this category. Pasta makers are made out of chrome-plated steel, which can be finicky and require regular maintenance, which means you need to do a deep clean after each use. But don't be intimidated or let it keep you from making fresh pasta regularly.
Cleaning your pasta machine shouldn't take hours. It doesn't require endless specialized cleaning tools. There are different approaches you can take. You should always clean your pasta machine after every use, but you might want to give it a few minutes for the dough to dry and become crumbly before you dive in. However, you don't want it to fully harden in the gears, because chipping away at it could scratch the machine. This line isn't as fine as it may seem, but generally, you'll want to wait at least 15 minutes after the last dough has gone through to clean it. Don't wait hours or let it sit out overnight, as this will result in fully hardened dough, and could attract rodents and bugs. If you've added flavorings or coloring to your pasta you'll want to be sure this doesn't sit on the metal or your countertops for too long. Colorful spices like turmeric will dye just about anything.
Remove existing rust
If you've made the mistake of putting away a damp pasta machine, or have received a hand-me-down machine with a little bit of rust, you'll want to address it right away. Do not use a rusty pasta maker, and there are several reasons for this logic. Firstly, it's not sanitary to consume rust. Flecks of rust could come off in your pasta, you could cut yourself, and anything with a rough surface (like that of rust) is a powerhouse for bacteria collection.
Don't feel discouraged just yet, as rust can be removed. Similar to how you would use vinegar to remove rust from cast iron, use aluminum foil, and salt for chrome-plated steel. Ball up a piece of aluminum foil and dip it into a salty water solution. I like to use a solution where the salt has dissolved in the water to avoid scratching the machine with the abrasive salt. Baking soda can be used as an alternative to salt. Use the aluminum foil ball to gently rub the rust until you see it start to dissolve. Wipe the area and continue until the surface is sparkling clean. Then wipe it down with a soft damp cloth, and then a dry cloth until it's 100% dry. Voila, you've saved the day! Just be sure to avoid any rusting in the future by following all of the tips for keeping your pasta machine sparkling clean.
Take it apart
Yes, there are many types of pasta makers out there to choose from. But, something almost every single one has in common is that they come apart. Whether you've received your great grandmother's ol' reliable, or you purchased a bright and shiny Cuisinart attachment, there are ways to break it down to make it easier to clean. I suggest you do this. You'll want to start by grabbing your instruction manual or looking up the model online for breakdown information. It's important to follow these closely and have the information on hand for putting it all back together once you've cleaned it fully.
Although taking it apart each time might seem like more work, it will save you energy in the long run. Each time you disassemble your pasta machine you are exposing all of those gears, nooks, and crannies, making them easier to reach. Even long brushes can't get into some of those areas, so taking the machine apart is your only viable option. Many of those areas are critical to clean, as they are a part of the gear system which is necessary for the effectiveness of the machine. Let it dry, or dry it by hand when it is disassembled, and give it some extra time to fully air dry before putting it back together for storage.
Avoid the dishwasher
There's nothing I love more than a dishwasher-friendly pan or kitchen gadget. After spending hours in the kitchen, mixing, whipping, spreading, and stirring there's nothing worse than a daunting pile of dishes waiting for you on the other side. Cooking is the fun part, but the mess can be a deterrent. Unfortunately, dishwashers and pasta machines don't mix. Hard stop.
Not only are these machines not meant to be bombarded with blasting water, but the harsh soap is a no-go. There is a reason there are tools and dinnerware labeled "dishwasher safe" and those that must be washed by hand. If you're looking out for the longevity of your machine, you are going to need to clean it by hand, using the proper methods. Chrome-plated steel does not mix with the dishwasher, just like you wouldn't throw your "dry-clean only" silk dress or tie through the washing machine. Water will seep into every single crevice if it goes through the dishwasher, and rust will be inevitable.
Don't submerge it in water
What's the best way to clean something with caked-on dough and flour? Soak it in the sink, right? I'm about to burst the bubble of everyone who leaves the kitchen utensils and gadgets to soak instead of cleaning them in the moment. Pasta makers should never make it to your sink. They certainly cannot be submerged in water. This would inevitably lead to rusting which could be both dangerous and diminish the longevity of your pasta maker.
If you have a few folks on your cleanup crew after a night of pasta-making fun, be sure to hop on pasta machine duty, or put someone on the task who knows what they are doing. That pasta maker is to remain on the countertop for the entirety of the cleaning process, and you want to avoid too much water saturation. If your cleaning cloth is dripping, you're using too much water. Furthermore, there are several steps to be taken even before the cleaning cloth makes an appearance. It's a job for a detail-oriented person who enjoys following rules.
Use a little mineral oil
For those of you with wooden cooking spoons, wooden bowls, and wooden cutting boards, it's likely you have a bottle of mineral oil hiding somewhere in your kitchen. Mineral oil is very versatile, in fact, it can have medicinal uses outside of the kitchen, and even leave your skin glowing when applied topically. There are many substances that I would not recommend using to clean a pasta machine, but mineral oil gets a golden checkmark. In fact, using mineral oil is an unexpected way to effectively clean your can opener, among other kitchen tools. You can use a similar technique when it comes to your pasta machine.
First things first, you do not want to saturate your machine with oil. The tiniest bit will do, and you can distribute it over a piece of wax paper or a thin clean cloth. Roll the cloth or waxed paper through the machine to dislodge any large pieces, and make the sticky dough easier to clean off. The residual flour will absorb some of the oil, which will make it easier to wipe free with a soft cleaning cloth.
Don't use soap
Most kitchen gadgets love soap, especially the kind that helps to dislodge grime and kills bacteria. However, pasta machines and soap don't mix. This is because soap traps moisture in all of those gears and hard-to-reach spots. Furthermore, harsh chemicals can make the metal vulnerable to rust.
It may seem extreme that you should never wash your pasta machine. There are other natural materials you can use that won't leave behind any residue. Do you ever notice that when you use dishwasher pods your dishes have a scent to them? If the soap was 100% washed off of the dishes, they would not have a smell. You can't allow for the change of soap residue to damage your machine if you want it to sparkle, and if you want to prevent rusting. It may be counterintuitive, but to keep your machine working longer, don't suds it up with soap.
Grab a brush
There are a few suggestions I would make that work universally on all kitchenware. However, I would highly recommend investing in some good cleaning brushes to use for all kitchen gadgets and machines, as well as your stovetop, microwave, cabinets, and any other nooks your kitchen holds. The key here is to be sure you're using a brush with bristles that won't damage the surface you're using it on. Soft-bristled toothbrushes work on just about anything in the household, but there are some more abrasive brushes that, along with some elbow grease, can help you really extract grime from just about anywhere. Choose your brush wisely.
For your pasta machine, use a soft-bristled brush to avoid scratching the mechanism's surface. You could even use a bottle brush as a cleaning tool, as long as it's not too scratchy. The brush will help remove any hiding pieces of flour or dough and get in deep where a cloth just can't reach. The longer the bristles on the brush, the deeper they will be able to go into the machine. It's, of course, pertinent that you take apart the machine before you start to dust. Let your archeologist skills shine, and get every last piece of flour out of those gears.
Grab some vinegar
Vinegar is famous for being a versatile ingredient as well as a cleaning product. For machines and kitchen tools like pasta makers that don't play well in the suds, vinegar is an effective alternative. Unlike soap, vinegar doesn't leave a residue and instead evaporates beautifully. In addition, it can be used as a sterilizer to kill bacteria. Essentially, vinegar is your saving grace when cleaning something as finicky as a pasta maker.
There are endless cleaning hacks using vinegar that will help you sanitize your kitchen. So let's focus on exactly how to use it to clean your pasta maker. Mix white vinegar with water, and dab a clean soft cloth in the solution. The cloth should not be saturated, just damp enough that some of the mixture is present. Then gently wipe your pasta maker in every area you can reach, once it's fully disassembled. This is more effective than simply using water and will ensure that there is no lingering bacteria that fester while the machine is in storage.
Use polymer clay
If you're only to take away one tip for keeping your pasta machine sparkling clean, then focus on this one. Use polymer clay to clean your machine. I know... how are you supposed to clean a machine with clay? Well, just like if you were making a pinch pot or cookies or a Play-Doh tower, you'd use the residual dough to clean up all those little scattered pieces on your countertop after your project is complete.
Polymer clay should be used when it is wet and malleable, not when it has dried. Knead the clay and then press it against all surfaces of the machine that have hard-to-reach areas. It will slowly collect each and every particle of dough and flour until your machine is sparkling clean. Knead it as needed to refresh its sticky texture. After you've used that piece of polymer clay for cleaning your pasta maker, throw it away. It is no longer useful and is probably pretty gross by now. I like to use a colored piece of polymer clay so it's easily distinguished from the dough as a non-edible item in the kitchen. Bright blue is always a great choice when working with food because it's rare to have a food match that shade, which is the reason commercial and industrial kitchens are stocked with blue bandages. Nasty to think about, but practical.
Finish with a damp cloth
Perhaps you've used polymer clay, a vinegar solution, baking soda, a toothbrush, or even just paper towels to clean your pasta machine. It's looking sparkling clean, and you're ready to put it back together and store it in your kitchen cabinet. Wait! Before you think about putting it back together, or storing it for that matter there is one more step that needs to take place.
Use a soft damp cloth to go over the machine one more time. And then use a soft dry cloth to go over those same areas. The damp cloth will pick up any leftover particles, and the dry cloth will absorb any moisture, preventing rust in the long run. Even after you've dried your machine fully, I would let it sit out for a couple of hours so if there is moisture hiding anywhere it has a chance to evaporate before you attach the pieces and put them in a cabinet.
Don't use abrasive cleaning cloths or brushes
Brushes are one of the best tools you can get to clean your pasta machine until it's sparkling clean. And there are plenty of different types of brushes you can use. Household brushes like toothbrushes and bottle scrubbers can both work. There are also many brushes made specifically for cleaning kitchens and detailing your car that are a great option. But how do you know if a brush is too abrasive?
To test if a brush is too abrasive, rub it against your knuckles. Give yourself a nice scrub, but if it's painful stop the test immediately. Are your knuckles red, or did the brush feel nice? If it felt nice, you're good to go. If your knuckles are red, and you wouldn't use the brush to clean your hands again then it's too scratchy. Abrasive brushes create small scratches in the metal which then form micro grooves which harbor bacteria. It will also mess up that "sparkling clean" aesthetic you're going for, as it will be apparent which areas were hit with the brush by all of the fine lines. You'll need to proceed with other steps after using a brush, as brushing should be an early step in the process, definitely before you add any moisture.
Double-check before you store
At the end of a long night of pasta making it can be easy to say "good enough" and toss that pasta machine back on the shelf where it belongs, turn out the lights, and head to bed. This will, however, make our life more difficult down the road. Even after you've brushed, used clay, wiped down the surface with oil or vinegar, dried it with a soft cloth and laid it out to dry, you'll need to give it one last inspection before it goes back together and into the box. At this point you might be thinking, is it even worth it to make homemade pasta if the machine is so difficult to clean? And while each step sounds daunting, you don't have to do each and every one of them. Find two that work for you; perhaps the combo of clay and a vinegar wipe works best in your household. However, everyone needs to confirm that their machine is dry and clean before putting it away.
You can simply do this double-check as you put the machine back together. Anytime you can kill two birds with one stone, take advantage of the situation. Place each part back together but turn it over in your hands before doing so. Give it that last glance, and you're good to go. Until next time, pasta machine.